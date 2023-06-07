National Football League Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen named cover athlete for 'Madden NFL 24' Updated Jun. 7, 2023 2:00 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

For Josh Allen, what he once thought impossible has become reality: He will be the cover athlete for "Madden NFL 24," the first Buffalo Bills player to be featured on the iconic video game.

EA Sports announced the move on Wednesday. This is the 35th anniversary of the franchise.

"It's such a small group of people who have ever touched the face of Madden, so now to be on that list, it's very surreal. It's very humbling," Allen told ESPN. "To think about where I was not too long ago and coming out of high school with zero offers, going to junior college and have one offer, University of Wyoming of all places, and then fast-forward to now.

"I don't know if I would have believed you at that point, if you were to tell me in high school. It's so surreal. Madden has such a special place in my heart."

"Madden" is set to be released worldwide on Aug. 18.

Allen has over 40 combined touchdowns (passing and rushing) in three consecutive seasons, and has passed for 18,397 yards in his first five years in the league. The Bills are 52-24 when Allen starts.

In addition to Allen being the first Bills player featured, this is the first time fans are featured prominently. On previous game covers, the silhouette of fans could be seen behind the player, but this year we get to see several faithful Bills fans on the cover.

Last season, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes graced the cover. In 2021, it was Lamar Jackson. Mahomes was on the front of "Madden 20," Antonio Brown on "Madden 19," and Brady was on "Madden 18."

