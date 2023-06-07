National Football League
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen named cover athlete for 'Madden NFL 24'
National Football League

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen named cover athlete for 'Madden NFL 24'

Updated Jun. 7, 2023 2:00 p.m. ET

For Josh Allen, what he once thought impossible has become reality: He will be the cover athlete for "Madden NFL 24," the first Buffalo Bills player to be featured on the iconic video game.

EA Sports announced the move on Wednesday. This is the 35th anniversary of the franchise.

"It's such a small group of people who have ever touched the face of Madden, so now to be on that list, it's very surreal. It's very humbling," Allen told ESPN. "To think about where I was not too long ago and coming out of high school with zero offers, going to junior college and have one offer, University of Wyoming of all places, and then fast-forward to now.

"I don't know if I would have believed you at that point, if you were to tell me in high school. It's so surreal. Madden has such a special place in my heart."

"Madden" is set to be released worldwide on Aug. 18.

Allen has over 40 combined touchdowns (passing and rushing) in three consecutive seasons, and has passed for 18,397 yards in his first five years in the league. The Bills are 52-24 when Allen starts.

In addition to Allen being the first Bills player featured, this is the first time fans are featured prominently. On previous game covers, the silhouette of fans could be seen behind the player, but this year we get to see several faithful Bills fans on the cover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes graced the cover. In 2021, it was Lamar Jackson. Mahomes was on the front of "Madden 20," Antonio Brown on "Madden 19," and Brady was on "Madden 18." 

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jags unveil 'stadium of future' designs, a proposal critical to team's future

Jags unveil 'stadium of future' designs, a proposal critical to team's future

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs2023 Belmont Stakes Image 2023 Belmont Stakes
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes