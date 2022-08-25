National Football League Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen identifies two key areas of improvement 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Josh Allen has ascended to stardom, but the Buffalo Bills quarterback still sees room for improvement.

After making as big a leap as any player in the NFL since he debuted in 2018, Allen is focused on two particular areas heading into Year 5.

"I think ball placement on some of our shorter throws, allowing our guys to catch and run," Allen said in an interview with Mad Dog Sports Radio. "Then, secondly, eyes. Where are my eyes in zone coverage? What am I trying to throw here? Am I trying to throw the high-low? OK, let's find the linebacker responsible for this area, and let's work him instead of having my eyes in a different spot.

"Finding the right guy to ID and just owning the game of football as much as I can."

Allen has done an outstanding job of that over the past two years, topping 4,400 yards and 35 touchdowns in each campaign. The 2020 MVP runner-up has also rushed for 2,325 yards and 14 TDs over his four-year career.

He has led Buffalo to three consecutive playoff trips, including consecutive AFC East titles. Allen was at his best in the 2021 postseason, accumulating 637 passing yards, 134 rushing yards, nine passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 149.0 quarterback rating while completing 77.4% of his throws across the Bills' two playoff games. His defense ultimately let him down in a 42-36 overtime loss to the Chiefs in the AFC divisional round.

The Bills expect to be back, largely because of their QB. This season, Allen will continue throwing passes to wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie and tight end Dawson Knox. In the backfield, second-round rookie James Cook was added to a stable that includes Zack Moss and Devin Singletary.

One key member Allen will be without is former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who left to become the head coach of the Giants after four seasons in Buffalo. There's still continuity in the room, as Ken Dorsey was promoted from quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator to OC.

Will the pieces finally make for a championship puzzle in Buffalo?

