Bills Make History In MNF Win

December 28, 2020

It's been a charmed season in Buffalo for the Bills this season, and the good vibes continued to roll on Monday night.

The Bills defeated the New England Patriots 38-9 and made plenty of history along the way.

Here are 3 takeaways from this Monday Night Football matchup.

1. Stefon Diggs' record-breaking night

It's hard to imagine an inaugural season with a new team being better than the one Diggs is having with the Bills this season.

Diggs recorded nine catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns on Monday night to mark his third consecutive game of at least nine receptions and 130 yards.

And in the midst of another dominant performance from Diggs, he etched his name in the Buffalo record books ...

... and also NFL history.

Not a bad night, or season, for Diggs in Buffalo.

2. Josh Allen's ascent

Diggs' success doesn't come on his own, and a lot of it has to do with the superstar play of third-year quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen also set a Bills franchise record Monday with his four-touchdown performance.

The record-breaking season is put into perspective when considering the Bills have claim to a former franchise QB that is currently in the Hall of Fame.

The Bills' record-breaking duo of Allen and Diggs has led to the most successful campaign in nearly three decades for the franchise, securing thier first 12-win season since 1993.

3. The end for Cam Newton

It has been a rough season for Newton in New England, finding success on the ground with 12 rushing touchdowns, but little in the air with only five passing touchdowns.

Those struggles continued on Monday night, with Newton being benched in the third quarter.

The Patriots QB was 5-for-10 for 34 passing yards in two full quarters of play. 

With such a disappointing season, it's fair to wonder if this is the last we have seen of Newton in a Patriots uniform.

