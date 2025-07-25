National Football League
Bucs' Desmond Watson, NFL's Heaviest Player, Placed on Non-Football Injury List
National Football League

Bucs' Desmond Watson, NFL's Heaviest Player, Placed on Non-Football Injury List

Updated Jul. 25, 2025 1:58 p.m. ET

Desmond Watson’s quest to make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will get a late start.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said the heaviest player in NFL history is day to day after starting camp on non-football injury list due to his weight.

"It’s just about trying to get him better, to be a healthier player and getting him on the field a little more," Bowles said Wednesday. "That’s kind of where I’m at right now. He’s working at it and we’re working with him and that’s all you can ask right now."

Watson, who played at Florida, was signed after going undrafted in April. He weighed 464 pounds at the school's pro day and lost 25 to 30 pounds before the draft.

"I don’t have a timetable on what we can get him down to or when that comes," Bowles said. "He’s from Armwood, he went to Florida, so he’s used to the heat. That’s not a big factor in it. We’ve just got to see what happens."

The 6-foot-6 defensive tackle has been working with a team nutritionist and the team hasn’t said what would be an ideal playing weight for him.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

READ MORE: Bucs rookie Desmond Watson on his size: ‘I don't want that to be my narrative’

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Saints, former Raiders QB Derek Carr retiring from NFL after 11 seasons

Saints, former Raiders QB Derek Carr retiring from NFL after 11 seasons

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes