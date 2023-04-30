Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers LB Shaq Barrett's 2-year-old daughter drowns in home accident
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers LB Shaq Barrett's 2-year-old daughter drowns in home accident

Published Apr. 30, 2023 6:19 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett's two-year-old daughter — the youngest of his four children — has drowned in a swimming pool at his home in Tampa, Florida.

"Today's tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family," the team said in a statement Sunday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah."

Officers arrived at a Tampa residence just before 9:30 a.m. ET after receiving a call that a child had fallen into a pool, according to a statement from the Tampa Police Department.

The child was then transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead shortly later, despite attempts to save her life.

"It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident," according to the department's statement, which also noted that an investigation is ongoing.

Barrett, 30, is entering his fifth season with the Buccaneers and has been named to the Pro Bowl twice, including in 2019 when he led the NFL with 19.5 sacks. The former undrafted free agent spent the first four seasons (2015-18) of his career with the Denver Broncos.

An outpouring of support from teams, players and personalities across the league quickly spread over social media.

