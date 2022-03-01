Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bruce Arians says Tom Brady trade would be "bad business" 37 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tom Brady has been retired for a few weeks now, but that doesn't mean the GOAT is ever going to fall out of the news cycle.

And he certainly wasn't going to stop being the topic of conversation surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team he spent his last two seasons playing for.

While at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was asked if Brady would be welcomed back with the Buccaneers if he decided to come out of retirement.

Based on his response, Arians would welcome him with open arms.

"That door is never closed," Arians said. "Whenever Tom wants to come back, he's back. ... If Tom wants to come back, we'll have plenty of money for him."

But Arians is only open to welcoming Brady back as long as it's with the Buccaneers. He jokingly said he would not accommodate a trade for Brady to another team if that's what he wished upon coming out of retirement.

"Nope," Arians said. "Bad business."

Since Brady announced his retirement, there has been rampant speculation that the quarterback could make a quick return to the field, even being linked to franchises such as the San Francisco 49ers as a potential landing spot.

In an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show," Arians revealed that he was a little surprised by Brady's decision to retire upon this season's end, even if he knew it was a possibility in the back of his mind.

"Physically, he was great. He was playing lights out, so I thought for sure he'd play again," Arians said.

For now, Brady is retired from football and exploring other avenues in a post-playing career.

If he ever got the itch to play again, the door appears to be glued open in Tampa if he wants to run it back.

