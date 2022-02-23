National Football League Tom Brady set to produce, play himself in new feature film 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It didn't take long for Tom Brady to dive into his second profession after retiring from the NFL.

The recently retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback is set to play himself in the film "80 for Brady," which will be a football-themed road trip film. The film is set to go into production this spring, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Brady is also set to produce the film.

The retired quarterback is no stranger to being in front of the camera when it comes to film, starring in the ESPN documentary series "Man in the Arena," detailing important moments in his Hall of Fame career.

Brady launched his 199 Productions company in March 2020 and that will be the company that produces this new film, along with Paramount Pictures and Endeavors Content.

In addition to Brady, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field will star in the feature.

Stepping off one field and into another, if Brady's acting career is anywhere near as good as his football career, fans are in for a treat.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.