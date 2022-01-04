Cleveland Browns
Browns should stick with Mayfield, Broussard says Browns should stick with Mayfield, Broussard says
Cleveland Browns

Browns should stick with Mayfield, Broussard says

4 hours ago

Baker Mayfield is having an unceremonious end to his fourth professional season.

The first pick of the 2018 NFL Draft will watch his Cleveland Browns finish under .500 for the third time in four seasons, just one year after they put together an impressive 11-5 regular-season campaign and earned the organization's first playoff win since 1994.

Now, the Browns will miss the playoffs for the 18th time in the past 20 years, after entering this season with Super Bowl aspirations –– and the conversations about Mayfield's future in Cleveland are reaching a climax. 

Turnovers have been the central theme of what has plagued Mayfield during the second half of the season. Through his first seven starts of the season, Mayfield accumulated eight passing touchdowns and three interceptions. But over his last six starts, Mayfield nine TDs and 10 INTs, including four in a Week 16 loss at Green Bay and two in Monday's loss at Pittsburgh.

The question of the morning on Tuesday's edition of "First Things First" was whether or not the Browns should move on from Mayfield after this season, and Chris Broussard offered this opinion: If you can't do astronomically better, then stand pat. 

"If I can't get Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson, I'm keeping Baker," Broussard said. "I'm not moving on from him for another mediocre, slightly above average QB or an unproven backup."

Chris Broussard: Browns should stick with Baker Mayfield despite a disappointing season I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard: Browns should stick with Baker Mayfield despite a disappointing season I FIRST THINGS FIRST
Despite a season full of injuries, struggles and disappointing losses, Chris Broussard wouldn't advise the Cleveland Browns to move off of Baker Mayfield just yet.

Reports have circulated throughout the season that it could be Rodgers' last season in Green Bay. There have also been constant discussions about Wilson's reported unhappiness in Seattle, and Watson didn't play a single snap in Houston this season amid legal troubles.

Broussard also considered Mayfield's health in analyzing Cleveland's decision whether to extend their QB or not as he enters his fifth pro season.

"He was tough. He showed that grit by playing through injuries this season, but I've also gotta take into consideration that he is injured, and that had a lot to do with his performance."

Mayfield, among other injuries, battled through a banged-up shoulder during the second half of the season.

Lastly, Broussard looked at the city of Cleveland and outlined his uncertainty as to whether it could even land a big-name free agent QB to replace Mayfield based on its statistics.

"Cleveland is an awesome city, but everybody doesn't know that. And because of its location, because of its bad reputation, because of its last 50 years of essentially football futility, it is not a destination franchise."

Get more from Cleveland Browns Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Baker Mayfield's future with Cleveland Browns remains in limbo
Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield's future with Cleveland Browns remains in limbo

56 mins ago
NFL odds Week 18: Lines for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 18: Lines for every game

2 hours ago
MNF Top Plays: Steelers top Browns on emotional night for Roethlisberger
National Football League

MNF Top Plays: Steelers top Browns on emotional night for Roethlisberger

15 hours ago
NFL odds: How to bet Browns-Steelers, point spread, more
National Football League

NFL odds: How to bet Browns-Steelers, point spread, more

21 hours ago
NFL Playoff Picture: A look at the postseason heading into Week 18
National Football League

NFL Playoff Picture: A look at the postseason heading into Week 18

23 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes