National Football League Aaron Rodgers says he's considering retirement, but some think it's a power play 11 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's hard to deny that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still operating at peak performance at the age of 38.

In each of the last three seasons, the Packers have won at least 12 games. And in the last two seasons, they've advanced to the NFC Championship Game.

Rodgers was named MVP in 2020, thanks to a 48-touchdown campaign with just five interceptions. There is a strong chance he is in the middle of a repeat performance, with 33 touchdowns and just four interceptions so far this season.

In fact, he was just named the NFC Player of the Month for December for his dominant play.

Coming into this season, there was plenty of speculation that Rodgers' time with the Packers could be nearing an end, as the future Hall of Famer and his front office were not seeing eye-to-eye. Now, though, there are hints that this could be Rodgers' final campaign in the NFL, period.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Rodgers spoke about his future, detailing how he was considering all options, even retirement.

"I wouldn't rule that out," Rodgers said. "I'm just enjoying this season for this season."

But with the Packers having the best record in the league (12-3) and Rodgers still playing as well as he ever has in his career, would he really choose this moment to walk away from the game?

Colin Cowherd doesn't believe so. He sees this as a case of Rodgers angling to control his destiny and avoid landing in a less-than-glamorous destination next season.

Cowherd explained his reasoning on "The Herd."

"There's zero chance he is retiring. Zero chance," Cowherd said. "The discussion of retirement lets all the second-tier franchises know ‘I will retire.’"

Colin Cowherd: 'No, Aaron Rodgers is not retiring after this season' Colin Cowherd says there's zero chance that Aaron Rodgers is retiring after next season, but there's a reason behind the 'retirement' narrative that the Green Bay quarterback is pushing.

Chris Broussard echoed that sentiment on "First Things First."

"I don't think Rodgers is retiring," he said. "He's staying in the moment, not getting caught up in the past or what may happen in the future. I think it helps him stay where he wants to be mentally."

But with the Packers currently positioned as a Super Bowl favorite, is this the right time for Rodgers to be looking beyond the mission at hand?

ESPN's Damien Woody believes all of it is a distraction more than anything, which he detailed on "Get Up."

"Why are we even talking about potential retirement and all of that type of stuff?" Woody asked. "As a player, we try to keep the main thing the main thing. Right now the main thing is trying to win the next game and win the No. 1 seed and hopefully gain that home-field advantage and advance to the Super Bowl."

Whether this is the end of the road for Rodgers in Green Bay or the end of his football career altogether remains to be seen.

The Packers and their fans are just hoping that either way, Rodgers goes out on top.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.