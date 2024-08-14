National Football League Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah agrees to 3-year extension Updated Aug. 14, 2024 1:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Cleveland Browns are keeping one of their top defensive players in tow for at least the next few seasons.

Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has agreed to a three-year extension with the Browns, the club confirmed Wednesday. NFL Media reported the new deal is for $39 million with $25 million in guaranteed money.

Owusu-Koramoah, 24, received the extension following a career year in 2023. He had career highs nearly across the board, recording 101 combined tackles, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

The play from Owusu-Koramoah helped Cleveland have one of the best defenses in the NFL in 2023. The Browns were first in total yards (270.2 per game) and passing yards (164.7 per game). Owusu-Koramoah was one of three Browns players on defense to be selected to the Pro Bowl as a result, joining Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward. It marked the first Pro Bowl nod of Owusu-Koramoah's career.

The Browns' decision to extend him also keeps another key member of the organization in Cleveland for the foreseeable future. Garrett is under contract through the end of the 2026 season, while Ward is under contract through the end of the 2027 season. Head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry each received extensions this offseason, as well.

Owusu-Koramoah, a second-round selection in the 2021 draft, was entering the final year of his rookie deal.

