Browns CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) to miss Sunday’s game vs. Denver
Browns CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) to miss Sunday’s game vs. Denver

Published Nov. 24, 2023 2:32 p.m. ET

The Cleveland Browns will be without Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward on Sunday (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) against Denver due to a shoulder injury.

Ward missed his third straight practice on Friday, and coach Kevin Stefanski said the 26-year-old, who is having a sensational season for the league’s top-ranked defense, will sit against the Broncos (5-5).

Stefanski wouldn’t forecast how long Ward, who got hurt in last weekend’s win over Pittsburgh, could be sidelined. Stefanski did not know the exact play in which Ward was injured.

Ward’s absence puts extra pressure on Cleveland’s secondary, which has been dealing with several injuries the past two weeks.

With Ward out, the Browns likely will start Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson Jr. at the corners, but they have other options.

Starting safety Juan Thornhill returned to practice this week after missing two games with a calf injury and is listed as questionable.

Stefanski also ruled out wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (concussion).

Starting linebacker and captain Anthony Walker Jr. is questionable with a hamstring injury sustained last week.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

