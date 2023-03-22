Broncos QB Russell Wilson reportedly had knee surgery, back to workouts
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee following the 2022 season and has returned to his offseason workouts, according to NFL Media.
The procedure was performed to fix an issue that had nagged Wilson for a few seasons. He should be ready for OTAs and be in full health for 2023, according to the tweet. Wilson missed two games in 2022 due to a concussion and hamstring injuries.
Last March, the Seattle Seahawks traded Wilson and a fourth-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant. Wilson then signed a five-year, $245 million contract extension with Denver that includes $165 million in guarantees.
In his first season with the Broncos, Wilson had career lows in completion percentage (60.5), passing touchdowns (16) and passer rating (84.4). Denver was expected to reach the postseason for the first time since 2015 and compete for a Super Bowl. Instead, the Broncos finished in the AFC West cellar at 5-12.
Denver fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett during the season and hired Sean Payton in early February.
Last month, The Athletic reported that before being traded by the Seahawks, Wilson requested the firing of coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider. Wilson denied that report.
Wilson was selected by the Seahawks in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin.
