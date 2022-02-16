National Football League Broncos' Gordon lobbies for Denver to pursue Aaron Rodgers 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

When it comes to individual accolades, Denver Broncos' running back Melvin Gordon has achieved many milestones in the NFL.

From multiple Pro Bowl selections and over 6,000 career rushing yards, it appears the last thing left for Gordon to accomplish is to win the big game.

And what better way is there to win the Super Bowl than to upgrade their current quarterback situation from Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater to Aaron Rodgers?

"With that type of guy, I guess you gotta do whatever it takes to get him," Gordon said on "The Herd" on Wednesday. "If we were to get him man, it would change a lot of things over there in Denver."

Lock and Bridgewater combined to throw 20 touchdown passes and rack up 3,839 passing yards this season, while Rodgers himself threw for 37 touchdowns and 4,115 passing yards.

While Rodgers is still under contract with the Packers, and has not yet made it clear that he would be like to be traded, there have been rumors floating that the Broncos could be a potential landing spot for the back-to-back reigning NFL MVP.

One of those reasons is the Broncos recent hire of Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach. Hackett served as the Packers offensive coordinator for each of past three seasons, playing a large part in Rodgers winning two MVP awards.

And behind closed doors, it appears Hackett is putting on a full-court press to try and acquire his former quarterback.

With Hackett pressing for the Broncos to make a move for Rodgers, and Rodgers potentially on his way out of Green Bay, Gordon's train of thought could potentially become reality.

