National Football League
Broncos' Gordon lobbies for Denver to pursue Aaron Rodgers Broncos' Gordon lobbies for Denver to pursue Aaron Rodgers
National Football League

Broncos' Gordon lobbies for Denver to pursue Aaron Rodgers

2 hours ago

When it comes to individual accolades, Denver Broncos' running back Melvin Gordon has achieved many milestones in the NFL.

From multiple Pro Bowl selections and over 6,000 career rushing yards, it appears the last thing left for Gordon to accomplish is to win the big game.

And what better way is there to win the Super Bowl than to upgrade their current quarterback situation from Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater to Aaron Rodgers?

"With that type of guy, I guess you gotta do whatever it takes to get him," Gordon said on "The Herd" on Wednesday. "If we were to get him man, it would change a lot of things over there in Denver."

Melvin Gordon: 'If we were to get Aaron Rodgers, it would change a lot of things in Denver' I THE HERD

Melvin Gordon: 'If we were to get Aaron Rodgers, it would change a lot of things in Denver' I THE HERD
NFL running back Melvin Gordon joins Colin Cowherd to discuss his free agency philosophy and mindset, along with the Denver Broncos' offseason plans.

Lock and Bridgewater combined to throw 20 touchdown passes and rack up 3,839 passing yards this season, while Rodgers himself threw for 37 touchdowns and 4,115 passing yards.

While Rodgers is still under contract with the Packers, and has not yet made it clear that he would be like to be traded, there have been rumors floating that the Broncos could be a potential landing spot for the back-to-back reigning NFL MVP.

One of those reasons is the Broncos recent hire of Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach. Hackett served as the Packers offensive coordinator for each of past three seasons, playing a large part in Rodgers winning two MVP awards.

And behind closed doors, it appears Hackett is putting on a full-court press to try and acquire his former quarterback.

With Hackett pressing for the Broncos to make a move for Rodgers, and Rodgers potentially on his way out of Green Bay, Gordon's train of thought could potentially become reality. 

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
If Tom Brady came out of retirement, where could he land?
National Football League

If Tom Brady came out of retirement, where could he land?

3 hours ago
McVay, Donald and OBJ highlight Rams championship parade
Los Angeles Rams

McVay, Donald and OBJ highlight Rams championship parade

3 hours ago
Pro Football 101: Bart Starr ranks No. 50 on all-time list
National Football League

Pro Football 101: Bart Starr ranks No. 50 on all-time list

4 hours ago
NFL odds: Are Cowboys' Super Bowl 2023 futures odds a good bet?
National Football League

NFL odds: Are Cowboys' Super Bowl 2023 futures odds a good bet?

5 hours ago
Cooper Kupp, T.J. Watt among NFL's biggest winners of 2021
National Football League

Cooper Kupp, T.J. Watt among NFL's biggest winners of 2021

5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes