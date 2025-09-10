National Football League Breakout Star: Is Keon Coleman the WR1 Josh Allen Has Been Waiting For? Published Sep. 10, 2025 1:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With 46 seconds left on Sunday night, Keon Coleman caught Josh Allen's pass in stride out of a smooth in-breaking route. Coleman hit Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander with a stutter move, causing the veteran to slip and sending the Highmark Stadium crowd into a frenzy.

Sure, Alexander was able to recover enough to make the tackle, preventing a touchdown. But the damage had been done. Coleman’s 25-yard reception set up the game-winning field goal for Buffalo.

In completing one of the most epic comeback victories in recent history, the Bills learned that Coleman, Buffalo's second-round pick last year, is someone they can depend on. And for that, he's our Week 1 pick for Breakout Star, a series spotlighting an ascending young player based on the past week of NFL action.

"He stepped up for us. He made some good plays," said Allen, who broke out a big smile. "Proud of him."

Keon Coleman stutter steps around Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander to set up the game-winning field goal for the Bills in their epic comeback win over Baltimore in Week 1. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

Coleman's game-clinching reception highlighted the best performance of his career to this point, given the stakes and caliber of the opponent. He caught eight passes on a career-high 11 targets for 112 yards (second-most of his career) and a touchdown in the Bills’ stunning 41-40 victory Sunday over the Ravens, in which Buffalo overcame a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Coleman had seven receptions for 95 yards and the touchdown in the final period alone. He hauled in the score near the back of the end zone off a fourth-down tipped pass. It showed off the athleticism of a guy who also played some college basketball during his time at Michigan State.

Against the Ravens, Coleman did most of his damage in the intermediate area, where he caught five passes for 88 yards and the score, according to Next Gen Stats. Overall, Coleman's 112 receiving yards represent 20% of his total yardage as a rookie.

"The night he had was big for us," coach Sean McDermott said.

What Coleman’s performance means for Bills moving forward

As dominant as Buffalo was last season offensively — second in the NFL in scoring (30.9 points per game) and third in expected points added per play, per Next Gen Stats — the team lacked a true No. 1 receiver.

The Bills' leading pass-catcher in 2024 was Khalil Shakir (841 receiving yards), who’s an ascending player but hasn’t been WR1 material in three-plus seasons. The now-retired Amari Cooper, whom the Bills acquired via trade last October from the Cleveland Browns, never panned out as a top option for Allen.

And the team didn’t invest heavily in the position in the offseason. It signed veterans Josh Palmer and Elijah Moore, but they represent quality depth more than anything else. Seventh-round rookie Kaden Prather was waived with an injury settlement after the preseason.

Buffalo’s wide receiver moves this offseason (or lack thereof) indicated a need for Coleman to step up. And though it’s been just one game, the former Florida State star showed that he could be the No. 1 receiver the Bills have needed since Stefon Diggs’ departure before last season. That would serve major dividends for Allen & Co. in a stiff AFC.

Veteran Pro Bowl tackle Dion Dawkins predicted Coleman's breakout.

"Keon is not the same player from last year," Dawkins said last month at training camp. "The league better get ready. … I'm just glad that Josh has him as well as the Buffalo Bills."

The best-case scenario for Buffalo: Coleman, who had 29 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie, becoming one of football’s elite outside wide receivers. Against an elite Baltimore secondary, he set up outside on 90.9% of his routes, catching seven passes for 102 yards from the alignment, according to NGS.

How he handled tight coverage last season also indicates a bright future. No qualified receiver in 2024 (minimum of 150 routes) was pressed more than Coleman (45.8%), per Next Gen Stats. He generated plus-137 receiving yards over expected against press coverage, second-most in the league last season and fifth-most by any rookie since 2018.

Through training camp and one regular-season game, he’s continued to make progress.

"Everything we’ve challenged him [with], just taking another step of a guy going into his second year, right?" offensive coordinator Joe Brady said last week. "He’s got the right mindset. … Not setting any expectations or anything. Just as long as he’s going to keep doing what he’s doing, good things are going to happen."

Including at the end of big games, when he’s needed most.

Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share