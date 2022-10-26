National Football League Brady vs. Rodgers: Who has a more legitimate excuse for team's struggles? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, are in unfamiliar territory heading into Week 8 of the season: both of their teams are under .500.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a losing record but are still tied for first place in the NFC South. On the other hand, Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are 2.5 games behind the Minnesota Vikings for first place in the NFC North. What role are the quarterbacks playing in their respective team's struggles?

On Wednesday's edition of "Undisputed," cohost Skip Bayless argued that Brady has more excuses than Rodgers. After citing the Buccaneers being last in the NFL in rushing, as well as their absences on the offensive line (tackles Donovan Smith and Tristan Wirfs have dealt with injuries, while the Buccaneers have three new starting interior linemen due to Ryan Jensen's absence and offseason departures), Bayless contended that Brady has less to work with than Rodgers.

"[Allen] Lazard's pretty good," Bayless said. "I'm not saying he's quite Mike Evans, but I think he's 6-foot-5, so you have that. You lost Randall Cobb, but I think he can be back in a couple of weeks. You've got two kids who are pretty good because they can both run, and they got size to them.

"Brady doesn't have any electricity at all. You got Chris Godwin back. He doesn't look right to me. He's coming off a complete ACL repair. He's lost his burst in the mid-range, all of his option route side-to-side. I don't see him separating. And obviously, there's no [Julian] Edelman; there's no [Danny] Amendola; there's no AB. And now you look at tight end, there's no Gronk, and there's no Cameron Brate. He's throwing to two kids, two rookie receivers."

Tampa Bay's defense was expected to be its calling card this season. The Bucs ranked in the top five in run defense and points per game allowed last season, but the unit has struggled in 2022.

"I look at the defense. I thought the defense was going to carry the Buccaneers, and right now they're graded 23rd in pass rush by Pro Football Focus," Bayless said. "Green Bay's pass rush ranks fourth. It's pretty good; they can get home. It's not helping Brady at all, and now they're starting to crumble as a run defense, which used to be their absolute signature calling card."

The Packers offense is averaging 221.3 passing yards (17th in NFL), 110.3 rushing yards (18th), 331.6 total yards (20th) and 18.3 points (23rd) per game. Rodgers has totaled 1,597 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, three interceptions and a 94.9 quarterback rating, completing 66.8% of his passes.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers offense is averaging 266.1 passing yards (sixth in NFL), 64.4 rushing yards (32nd), 330.6 total yards (22nd) and 17.7 points (26th) per contest. Brady has totaled 1,942 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, one interception and a 92.8 quarterback rating, completing 66.9% of his passes.

On Wednesday's edition of "The Herd," host Colin Cowherd asserted that this season has exposed Rodgers as a poor leader, especially after his remarks on players "making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing."

Aaron Rodgers says Packers struggling 'shouldn't be playing' as much Colin Cowherd explains why Aaron Rodgers' recent comments about his teammates shows a lack of leadership on his part.

"Brady, worst seven games [of his career], goes on a podcast yesterday. Brady’s reaction is 'I love my teammates. I love them. I'm doubling-down on these guys," Cowherd said. "Aaron Rodgers, ‘we gotta cut reps, gotta get these guys off the field.’ A shot at teammates, a shot at [Matt] LaFleur.

"This is who he is. … That is not leadership."

The Buccaneers and Packers faced off in Week 3, with Green Bay winning, 14-12. Brady and the Buccaneers failed to convert a two-point conversion with 14 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to seal the Packers win.

Tampa Bay hosts the Baltimore Ravens (4-3) on Thursday, while Green Bay hits the road to take on the Buffalo Bills (5-1) on Sunday night.

