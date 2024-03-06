National Football League Bills reportedly releasing star defensive backs Jordan Poyer, Tre'Davious White Updated Mar. 6, 2024 4:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Buffalo Bills are releasing former All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer and two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White among several roster cuts, per multiple reports.

The Bills are also reportedly releasing 2022 Pro Bowl center Mitch Morse, former All-Pro kick returner Deonte Harty, running back Nyheim Hines and defensive back Siran Neal, and restructuring the contract of cornerback Rasul Douglas to save an additional $2.5 million.

According to ESPN, the Bills will save roughly $36 million against the salary cap due to these moves.

The 32-year-old Poyer blossomed into a star in Buffalo after an uneventful first few years in the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns.

He had three consecutive seasons of at least 100 tackles and then became a First Team All-Pro in 2021, tying his career high with five interceptions that year. He battled injuries and saw a decline in play over the past two seasons but still made the Pro Bowl in 2022.

White, the Bills' first-round draft pick in 2017, was also one the team's best defensive players when healthy during his seven years in Buffalo. He was named first team All-Pro in 2019 and was named a Pro Bowler in 2019 and 2020. However, he's also dealt with numerous injuries, having appeared in just 21 games over the past three seasons. He has not played since Week 4 of the 2023 season, when he suffered a year-ending Achilles injury.

