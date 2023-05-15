National Football League
Bills QBs Josh Allen, Matt Barkley go deep in Blue Jays batting practice
National Football League

Bills QBs Josh Allen, Matt Barkley go deep in Blue Jays batting practice

Updated May. 15, 2023 9:56 p.m. ET

Talk about power arms. Three call-ups from Buffalo came to Toronto and showed they have what it takes to go deep and throw deep.

Buffalo Bills quarterbacks Josh Allen, Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley took batting practice before the Blue Jays hosted the New York Yankees Monday night.

Allen cleared the outfield wall at Rogers Centre four times in his session, reaching the second deck twice, but finished second in the BP home run derby to Barkley, who hit five.

After the QBs were done in the cage, the Blue Jays posted a tweet joking that they had recalled Allen from Buffalo. The Western New York city is also home to Toronto's Triple-A team, the Bisons.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Allen holds Buffalo’s single-season franchise records for passing yards and touchdowns.

Check out pictures and videos from the Bills quarterbacks' trip across the border to meet several Blue Jays players, including star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills
Toronto Blue Jays
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Uruguay confirms Marcelo Bielsa as new coach through 2026 World Cup

Uruguay confirms Marcelo Bielsa as new coach through 2026 World Cup

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes