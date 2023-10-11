National Football League
Bills place LB Matt Milano and DT DaQuan Jones on injured reserve, sign LB A.J. Klein
Bills place LB Matt Milano and DT DaQuan Jones on injured reserve, sign LB A.J. Klein

Published Oct. 11, 2023 10:53 a.m. ET

The Buffalo Bills placed linebacker Matt Milano and nose tackle DaQuan Jones on injured reserve and signed linebacker A.J. Klein to their roster on Wednesday, continuing the process of reinforcing their injury-depleted defense.

Milano, one of the NFL's best linebackers, hurt his lower right leg — and Jones tore his pectoral muscle — in a 25-20 loss to Jacksonville last weekend. Both require surgery and are out indefinitely.

Klein is a 10-year veteran who was signed off Buffalo’s practice squad. The 32-year-old is familiar with the defense after spending much of the past three seasons in Buffalo, including closing last year with the Bills before being among the team’s final cuts in August.

Jags improve to 3-2 after win over Bills

Buffalo (3-2) is down three starters on defense, with cornerback Tre’Davious White out for the remainder of the season after tearing his right Achilles tendon 10 days ago. The Bills addressed their secondary on Tuesday by signing veteran cornerback Josh Norman to their practice squad.

The Bills host the New York Giants (1-4) on Sunday night.

In other moves, second-year linebacker Baylon Spector was designated to return after spending the first five weeks of the season on injured reserve. He hurt his hamstring in August. The designation opens a three-week window for Spector to begin practicing before the team must determine whether to activate him.

Buffalo filled Klein’s spot on the practice squad by signing defensive tackle Andrew Brown, who has four seasons of NFL experience and appeared in five games with Chicago last year.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Buffalo Bills
Matt Milano
Dajuan Jones
