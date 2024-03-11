Bills extend LT Dion Dawkins on 3-year deal, re-sign DB Cam Lewis
The Buffalo Bills reached an agreement on Monday to sign left tackle Dion Dawkins to a three-year contract extension that locks up the starter through 2027, with the deal also expected to provide the team salary cap relief this season.
Also, the Bills re-signed backup defensive back Cam Lewis to a two-year, $4 million contract, the player's agent Sean Stellato said. Lewis was a pending unrestricted free agent, who returns after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Bills. ESPN.com first reported Lewis' signing.
Dawkins was entering the final season of a four-year contract, and due to count more than $16.6 million against the salary cap. Buffalo has spent the past few weeks slashing payroll after entering the offseason projected to being a league-high $44 million over the cap.
Re-signing Dawkins solidifies the long-term future of quarterback Josh Allen's primary protector on a line undergoing changes after veteran starting center Mitch Morse was cut last week.
The agreement with Dawkins comes two days before the NFL’s free agency signing period officially opens.
Dawkins, who turns 30 next month, has been the Bills' starting left tackle since being selected in the second round of the 2017 draft out of Temple. The three-time Pro Bowl selection is noted for his durability in having started 106 regular-season games, plus 11 in the playoffs.
Dawkins is also a team leader and community favorite for the charitable work he’s done in Buffalo that led to him being the team’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee for a second straight season last year.
The 26-year-old Lewis chose to return to Buffalo because he is familiar with the team's defensive system and has experience playing both cornerback and safety positions. The Bills secondary is undergoing a major transition after the team released starting safety Jordan Poyer and starting cornerback Tre'Davious White last week, and with starting safety Micah Hyde contemplating retirement.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
