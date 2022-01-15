National Football League Bills, Chiefs are healthiest teams as NFL playoffs begin 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Dr. Matt Provencher

FOX Sports Injury & Performance Analyst

The NFL playoffs have finally arrived with the Super Wild Card Weekend, and health is more important than ever.

Knowing this, it can be helpful to quantify player and team health. We've worked hard to do that with our "Banged Up Score" — or "BUS" — which utilizes a wealth of proprietary data to produce a number that does just that.

What is the BUS? Here is a brief explainer:

Looking at this weekend, it's clear that the Bills are the healthiest team in the playoffs, followed closely by the Chiefs. The Packers rank third and have a bye this weekend, which bodes well for their standing as the playoffs progress. The Patriots, who play the Bills on Saturday, rank fourth.

Here are the health rankings for all 14 playoff teams, which a bit of info on each.

1. Buffalo Bills — 88.1 BUS

This week: vs. New England (BUS of 77.7) on Saturday.

Injury report: None listed.

Note: The injury list shows exactly why the Bills sit atop the BUS rankings. At home and healthy, Buffalo is dangerous.

2. Kansas City Chiefs — 87.0 BUS

This week: vs. Pittsburgh (BUS of 74.5) on Sunday.

Injury report: OUT: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: RB Darrel Williams (toe).

Note: With two running backs potentially out, that's more pressure on Patrick Mahomes. Still, the Chiefs are very healthy overall.

3. Green Bay Packers — 78.6 BUS

This week: Bye.

4. New England Patriots — 77.7 BUS

This week: at Buffalo (BUS of 88.1) on Saturday.

Injury report: OUT: OL Isaiah Wynn (hip/ankle); QUESTIONABLE: OL David Andrews (shoulder), DL Christian Barmore (knee), DL Cody Davis (wrist), DB Kyle Dugger (hand), K Nick Folk (left knee), DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder), RB Damien Harris (hamstring), LB Dont'a Hightower (knee), LB Brandon King (toe), WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh), DB Adrian Phillips (knee), LB Jamie Collins (ankle).

Note: Although there are a lot of Pats listed, only Wynn and Collins actually had days in which they didn't practice, and Collins took the field late in the week.

5. Philadelphia Eagles — 75.1 BUS

This week: at Buccaneers (BUS of 74.2) on Sunday.

Injury report: QUESTIONABLE: DL Josh Sweat (illness), OL Nate Herbig (ankle).

Note: Running back Miles Sanders, who has been out with a broken hand, is expected to play.

6. Dallas Cowboys — 74.8 BUS

This week: vs. 49ers (BUS of 66.6) on Sunday.

Injury report: OUT: LB Keanu Neal (chest, elbow).

Note: Tackle Tyron Smith and safety Jayron Kearse have been hurt, but are expected to play.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers — 74.5 BUS

This week: at Chiefs (BUS of 87.0) on Sunday.

Injury report: QUESTIONABLE: RB Najee Harris (elbow).

Note: Harris returned to full practice Friday, so it seems likely he'll play.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 74.2 BUS

This week: vs. Eagles (BUS of 75.1) on Sunday.

Injury report: OUT: WR Cyril Grayson (hamstring), RB Ronald Jones II (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring), CB Carlton Davis III (back) WR Justin Watson (quadricep).

Note: Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette are expected to return.

9. Arizona Cardinals — 72.1 BUS

This week: at Rams (BUS of 64.9) on Monday.

Injury report: TBA.

10. Cincinnati Bengals — 70.8 BUS

This week: vs. Raiders (BUS of 60.1, the lowest of all wild-card teams) on Saturday.

Injury report: DOUBTFUL: DL Josh Tupou (knee); QUESTIONABLE: WR Stanley Morgan (hamstring), DB Jalen Davis (knee).

Note: Tackle Riley Reiff remains on injured reserve and is likely done for the season.

11. San Francisco 49ers — 66.6 BUS

This week: at Cowboys (BUS of 74.8) on Sunday.

Injury report: QUESTIONABLE: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), LB Marcell Harris (Achilles), S Talanoa Hufanga (knee), P Mitch Wishnowsky (concussion).

Note: Getting left tackle Trent Williams back could be a big help for the 49ers.

12. Los Angeles Rams — 64.9 BUS

This week: vs. Cardinals (BUS of 72.1) on Monday.

Injury report: TBA.

13. Tennessee Titans — 62.9 BUS

This week: Bye.

14. Las Vegas Raiders — 60.1 BUS

This week: at Cincinnati (BUS of 70.8) on Saturday.

Injury report: QUESTIONABLE: DL Johnathan Hankins (back/knee).

Note: Cornerback Trayvon Mullen is on IR.

Renowned orthopedist Dr. Matt Provencher and his company, Proven Performance Technology (PPT), deliver data-driven injury insights to football fans. In this first-of-a-kind role as Athlete Injury and Performance Analyst for FOX Sports’ digital platforms, Provencher provides important predictive player health and recovery information about post-injury performance, the impact of weather, field conditions and more.

