National Football League
Bills, Chiefs are healthiest teams as NFL playoffs begin Bills, Chiefs are healthiest teams as NFL playoffs begin
National Football League

Bills, Chiefs are healthiest teams as NFL playoffs begin

1 hour ago

By Dr. Matt Provencher
FOX Sports Injury & Performance Analyst

The NFL playoffs have finally arrived with the Super Wild Card Weekend, and health is more important than ever.

Knowing this, it can be helpful to quantify player and team health. We've worked hard to do that with our "Banged Up Score" — or "BUS" — which utilizes a wealth of proprietary data to produce a number that does just that. 

What is the BUS? Here is a brief explainer:

Dr. Matt Provencher explains his "Banged Up Score"

Dr. Matt Provencher explains his "Banged Up Score"
Dr. Matt Provencher explains what the "BUS," or "Banged Up Score," is and how it affected teams last season in the NFL.

For more analysis of the NFL from Dr. Matt, follow him on Twitter or go to FantasyPredictors.com.

Looking at this weekend, it's clear that the Bills are the healthiest team in the playoffs, followed closely by the Chiefs. The Packers rank third and have a bye this weekend, which bodes well for their standing as the playoffs progress. The Patriots, who play the Bills on Saturday, rank fourth.

Here are the health rankings for all 14 playoff teams, which a bit of info on each.

1. Buffalo Bills — 88.1 BUS

This week: vs. New England (BUS of 77.7) on Saturday.

Injury report: None listed.

Note: The injury list shows exactly why the Bills sit atop the BUS rankings. At home and healthy, Buffalo is dangerous.

2. Kansas City Chiefs — 87.0 BUS

This week: vs. Pittsburgh (BUS of 74.5) on Sunday.

Injury report: OUT: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: RB Darrel Williams (toe).

Note: With two running backs potentially out, that's more pressure on Patrick Mahomes. Still, the Chiefs are very healthy overall.

3. Green Bay Packers — 78.6 BUS

This week: Bye.

4. New England Patriots — 77.7 BUS

This week: at Buffalo (BUS of 88.1) on Saturday.

Injury report: OUT: OL Isaiah Wynn (hip/ankle); QUESTIONABLE: OL David Andrews (shoulder), DL Christian Barmore (knee), DL Cody Davis (wrist), DB Kyle Dugger (hand), K Nick Folk (left knee), DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder), RB Damien Harris (hamstring), LB Dont'a Hightower (knee), LB Brandon King (toe), WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh), DB Adrian Phillips (knee), LB Jamie Collins (ankle).

Note: Although there are a lot of Pats listed, only Wynn and Collins actually had days in which they didn't practice, and Collins took the field late in the week.

5. Philadelphia Eagles — 75.1 BUS

This week: at Buccaneers (BUS of 74.2) on Sunday.

Injury report: QUESTIONABLE: DL Josh Sweat (illness), OL Nate Herbig (ankle).

Note: Running back Miles Sanders, who has been out with a broken hand, is expected to play.

6. Dallas Cowboys — 74.8 BUS

This week: vs. 49ers (BUS of 66.6) on Sunday.

Injury report: OUT: LB Keanu Neal (chest, elbow).

Note: Tackle Tyron Smith and safety Jayron Kearse have been hurt, but are expected to play.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers — 74.5 BUS

This week: at Chiefs (BUS of 87.0) on Sunday.

Injury report: QUESTIONABLE: RB Najee Harris (elbow).

Note: Harris returned to full practice Friday, so it seems likely he'll play.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 74.2 BUS

This week: vs. Eagles (BUS of 75.1) on Sunday.

Injury report: OUT: WR Cyril Grayson (hamstring), RB Ronald Jones II (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring), CB Carlton Davis III (back) WR Justin Watson (quadricep).

Note: Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette are expected to return.

9. Arizona Cardinals — 72.1 BUS

This week: at Rams (BUS of 64.9) on Monday.

Injury report: TBA.

10. Cincinnati Bengals — 70.8 BUS

This week: vs. Raiders (BUS of 60.1, the lowest of all wild-card teams) on Saturday.

Injury report: DOUBTFUL: DL Josh Tupou (knee); QUESTIONABLE: WR Stanley Morgan (hamstring), DB Jalen Davis (knee).

Note: Tackle Riley Reiff remains on injured reserve and is likely done for the season. 

11. San Francisco 49ers — 66.6 BUS

This week: at Cowboys (BUS of 74.8) on Sunday.

Injury report: QUESTIONABLE: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), LB Marcell Harris (Achilles), S Talanoa Hufanga (knee), P Mitch Wishnowsky (concussion).

Note: Getting left tackle Trent Williams back could be a big help for the 49ers.

12. Los Angeles Rams — 64.9 BUS

This week: vs. Cardinals (BUS of 72.1) on Monday.

Injury report: TBA.

Cooper Kupp is the "NFL on FOX" Non-QB Offensive Player of the Year

Cooper Kupp is the "NFL on FOX" Non-QB Offensive Player of the Year
Cooper Kupp led the league in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches this season.

13. Tennessee Titans — 62.9 BUS

This week: Bye.

14. Las Vegas Raiders — 60.1 BUS

This week: at Cincinnati (BUS of 70.8) on Saturday.

Injury report: QUESTIONABLE: DL Johnathan Hankins (back/knee).

Note: Cornerback Trayvon Mullen is on IR.

Renowned orthopedist Dr. Matt Provencher and his company, Proven Performance Technology (PPT), deliver data-driven injury insights to football fans. In this first-of-a-kind role as Athlete Injury and Performance Analyst for FOX Sports’ digital platforms, Provencher provides important predictive player health and recovery information about post-injury performance, the impact of weather, field conditions and more.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
FOX Bet Super 6: Bucs-Eagles picks to win $100,000 free
National Football League

FOX Bet Super 6: Bucs-Eagles picks to win $100,000 free

6 mins ago
NFL odds: How to bet Cardinals-Rams, point spread, more
National Football League

NFL odds: How to bet Cardinals-Rams, point spread, more

4 hours ago
NFL odds: Picks, lines for every wild-card game
National Football League

NFL odds: Picks, lines for every wild-card game

4 hours ago
NFL odds: How to bet Steelers-Chiefs, point spread, more
National Football League

NFL odds: How to bet Steelers-Chiefs, point spread, more

4 hours ago
NFL odds: How to bet 49ers-Cowboys, point spread, more
National Football League

NFL odds: How to bet 49ers-Cowboys, point spread, more

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes