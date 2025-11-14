National Football League
Bill Belichick Says He Will Not Pursue NFL Coaching Jobs, Is Committed to UNC
Bill Belichick Says He Will Not Pursue NFL Coaching Jobs, Is Committed to UNC

Updated Nov. 14, 2025 9:35 p.m. ET

North Carolina head football coach Bill Belichick said he isn't pursuing any jobs as a head coach in the NFL.

In a statement posted on social media Friday night amid the first changes of the current hiring cycle, the 73-year-old said he remains committed to building UNC's program as a first-time college coach.

"Since arriving in Chapel Hill, my commitment to the UNC football program hasn't (wavered)," Belichick said.

The New York Giants, who fired Brian Daboll earlier this week, and the Tennessee Titans, who fired Brian Callahan in October, have coaching vacancies. Belichick, who led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles, was part of another two Super Bowl titles with the Giants as their defensive coordinator under Bill Parcells from 1985 to 1990.

Belichick shrugged off coaching rumors Tuesday after Daboll's firing and made sure to specifically mention the Giants' vacancy in his statement. 

"It was a privilege for me to work for the Mara family and be a member of Coach Parcells' staff for over a decade," he said. "However, despite circulating rumors, I have not and will not pursue any NFL head coaching vacancies."

Belichick's Tar Heels (4-5, 2-3 ACC) have won two straight games to inch closer to bowl eligibility, notably with a better defensive showing that has included racking up sacks.

"My focus remains solely on continuing to improve this team, develop our players and build a program that makes Tar Heel fans proud," Belichick said. "We're on to Wake Forest."

UNC visits Wake Forest on Saturday, the first of three straight in-state ACC foes to end the regular-season schedule.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

