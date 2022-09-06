Bill Belichick, Patriots fly to Miami early — a good or bad sign?

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

1 day ago

Since Tom Brady left the New England Patriots following the 2019 season, the franchise has struggled to regain its footing. 

The Pats went 7-9 in 2020 and missed the playoffs, followed by a 10-7 record last season, where they lost to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC wild-card round by 30 points. 

On the debut episode of "The Carton Show," FS1's Craig Carton discussed why the Patriots' demise is "on our doorstep" and why Bill Belichick should be panicking. 

"Even in the good years, in their last nine years going to Miami, the Patriots are only 2-7," Carton said. "The Dolphins kind of own them in South Florida. Bill Belichick decided to get on a plane [Tuesday] to get acclimated to the heat and humidity. To me, this is a panic move. This is very anti-Belichick-like.

"Belichick, who has never wavered on anything in his coaching and preparation for games, is now taking a huge change by flying down to Miami five days before the game."

The Patriots also have a new offensive plan following former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' departure to become head coach of the Raiders. They'll split offensive playcalling duties between three coaches — Matt Patricia, the offensive line coach, Joe Judge, the quarterbacks coach, and Bill Belichick, the defensive-minded head coach. 

This comes after reports of second-year quarterback Mac Jones struggling more in this season's training camp than he did during his rookie season. 

According to FOX Bet, the Patriots are +500 (third-best odds) to win the AFC East, +2000 to win the AFC (12th out of 16), and Jones is +5000 to win the MVP (17th among QBs). 

