Best of Locker Room Speeches: Dolphins Party Hard, Bears' Ben Johnson Speechless

It's only the second weekend of November, but that isn't stopping teams from getting fired up following victories across the NFL.

Week 10 of the NFL season brought some surprising results, leading to one locker room that partied like they won something bigger than a regular-season game. One head coach, meanwhile, has seemed to grow accustomed to winning, even if his team is trailing by 10 points in the fourth quarter.

With another Sunday in the books, let's take a look at some of the locker room speeches and celebrations from around the league.

Dolphins parade in barrels

The Miami Dolphins provided the day's most surprising result, upsetting the Buffalo Bills, 30-13. Amid a tumultuous season, the Dolphins celebrated the win like they lifted a major monkey off their back, riding the barrels used for towels around the locker room.

Head coach Mike McDaniel also gave a fiery speech.

"For all those times that dudes were wondering, ‘Why is this happening?' That's [expletive] why, because you become a special version of yourself.

"That's some cold-blooded [expletive]. That's some cold-blooded [expletive]."

Running back De'Von Achane, who took home one of the game balls after rushing for two touchdowns in the win, also made a pretty bold statement to his team.

"That's how you play football. When we play complementary on all levels, I don't think no team can [expletive] with us," Achane said.

Ben Johnson doesn't even know what to tell Bears

It appeared that the Chicago Bears were going to lose for the second time in three games after winning four in a row, but they came back from a 20-10 deficit to take down the New York Giants, 24-20. As the Bears improved to 6-3 with their sixth win in seven games, head coach Ben Johnson wasn't sure how to spice up his post-game speeches.

"I feel like I'm on repeat every week right now," Johnson said. "I've got nothing new to say to you guys. Did you even [expletive] waver for a second? You knew exactly — we had them right where we [wanted] them. Gosh, man. Goodness gracious."

Johnson dished out one of the game balls to quarterback Caleb Williams, saying his QB has "ice in his veins."

Patriots turning the page

The New England Patriots won one of their biggest games on Sunday, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, 28-23. But, head coach Mike Vrabel wanted them to focus on what's next.

"The great thing about this league is there's one waiting for us," Vrabel said. "There's another one waiting for us. The most important one is the next one. You earned the right to be tired."

DeMeco Ryans proud of Texans' fight

The Houston Texans had the biggest comeback of the day, rallying from a 29-10 deficit to take down the Jacksonville Jaguars, 36-29. Head coach DeMeco Ryans gave a speech that felt fit for the comeback.

"We were at halftime, and we were in the sixth round. We needed everyone to keep swinging," Ryans said. "Told you guys, don't blink, no matter what. Everybody kept punching, kept punching and we were throwing haymakers."

After taking home a game ball, quarterback Davis Mills, who filled in at quarterback for an injured C.J. Stroud, gave a brief speech to the locker room.

"I just appreciate you guys for having faith in me to get the job done," he said.

Aaron Glenn fired up for another Jets win

The New York Jets were the biggest sellers at the trade deadline, but that didn't stop them from beating the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. As they picked up their second straight win, Aaron Glenn seemed to have found a catchphrase.

"Who want to fly with them [expletive] Jets? That was good again, fellas," Glenn said. "Challenging you to come out and this is how we gotta be. This is exactly how we gotta be. It's not always going to be pretty. It's not. But we got the [expletive] dub, we got the [expletive] dub."

Tyler Shough gets the game ball after first win for Saints

As Kellen Moore read out the stats of several players following a 17-7 win over the Carolina Panthers, the New Orleans Saints head coach made sure to single out rookie quarterback Tyler Shough after his first win:

Seahawks play "Seahawk football"

For the second straight Sunday, arguably no team had a more dominant performance than the Seattle Seahawks. They crushed the Arizona Cardinals en route to a 44-22 victory. The rout prompted head coach Mike Macdonald to say that they played "Seahawk football" on Sunday:

Sean McVay keeps it brief following Rams' win

The Los Angeles Rams quickly took a commanding lead in their victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and never looked back. So, head coach Sean McVay kept his speech concise, dropping a couple of F-bombs before dishing the game ball to Matthew Stafford for throwing his 400th career touchdown pass.