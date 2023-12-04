Monday Night Football live updates: Jaguars score first vs. Bengals
Week 13 of the NFL season comes to a close with the Cincinnati Bengals facing the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football, and we've got you covered with all the highlights and must-see moments from EverBank Stadium.
Jacksonville can move into the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win, while Cincinnati is still searching for its first victory since Joe Burrow's season-ending injury two weeks ago.
[NFL top-10 rankings: 49ers new No. 1; Ravens, Dolphins rise; Eagles, Chiefs fall]
Here are the top moments!
Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars
Welcome to DUUUVAL!
Star Jaguars pass-rusher Josh Allen ended the opening drive of the game for the Bengals with a fourth-down sack of Jake Browning.
Christian Kirk hurt early
The star Jaguars wide receiver went down with an injury after catching a 26-yard pass on Jacksonville's first offensive snap of the game. He eventually limped off the field and into the locker room.
Travis Tuddy!
After Trevor Lawrence's quarterback sneak on fourth down kept the Jaguars' opening drive alive, Travis Etienne Jr. made it count with his eighth touchdown of the year.
Stay tuned for updates!
-
-
