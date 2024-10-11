National Football League
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: We have to 'set the standard' vs. Giants in Week 6
Published Oct. 11, 2024 1:00 p.m. ET

Cincinnati (1-4) is on the brink of collapse after a crushing overtime loss at home to AFC North rival Baltimore in Week 5. 

Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase sees the writing on the wall and views their Week 6 road tilt against the New York Giants as a must-win. "This has to be the game we set the standard … and leave it all on the table," Chase said Thursday.

"Everyone knows that we're a great offensive team, and we always start slow out [on] defense. They always get it back at the end of the season and pick up their pace. I feel like it won't be too long until we turn this thing around."

In Week 5, Cincinnati led Baltimore 38-28 with 8:54 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Ravens then mounted a comeback, sending the game to overtime where Bengals kicker Evan McPherson missed a walk-off, 53-yard field goal. The Ravens proceeded to win the game on the ensuing possession, 41-38

Cincinnati got its first win of the season in Week 4, beating the Carolina Panthers on the road, 34-24. This came after one-score losses to the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders to open the season.

Ravens win or Bengals collapse in key AFC showdown?

Chase, a three-time Pro Bowler, has totaled 29 receptions for 493 yards and an NFL-high five touchdowns this season. As a whole, Cincinnati's offense is averaging 263.0 passing yards (fourth in the NFL), 96.0 rushing yards (28th), 359.0 total yards (ninth) and 28.0 points (tied for fourth) per game. Defensively, the Bengals are surrendering 214.0 passing yards (18th), 151.4 rushing yards (30th), 365.4 total yards (26th) and 29.0 points (31st) per game.

While the Bengals have made a habit of starting slow (Cincinnati has started 0-2 in each of the past three seasons), this is the first time that they're 1-4 with Chase (2021-present). They're tied with the Cleveland Browns for last place in the AFC North, two games behind the Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers for first place.

"I know we can do it just because [of] the people we have around us," Chase added. "No one in this locker room wants to quit or has quit in them."

The Giants are 2-3 and winners of two of their past three games, which have each been road victories.

