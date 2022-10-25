National Football League Bengals, Giants climb in Colin's 'Herd Hierarchy' 39 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There was no break in the action in Week 7 of the NFL season, with teams determined to grind out a win as the year wears on.

Here is Colin Cowherd's "Herd Hierarchy" ahead of Week 8, with insights from FOX Bet .

10. Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 7)

Overall record: 4-3 | Last week: Ravens won 23-20 vs. Cleveland Browns

Colin's thoughts: "I'm not gonna bet them anymore, but there's only two teams in the league that have led every game by 10-plus points: the Eagles and the Ravens. They're the second-best rushing team in the league. They lead the NFL with 14 takeaways. They do multiple things that winning teams do. They have not played well late in games. … They gotta wrap things up better, but I have the Ravens at 10."

NFL championship odds: +1600

Up next: Ravens at Buccaneers (8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Amazon)

9. San Francisco 49ers (Last week: 5)

Overall record: 3-4 | Last week: 49ers lost 44-23 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Colin's thoughts: "No team has fewer three-and-outs. They played like crap Sunday. But, … they have the No. 3 total defense. Again, their traits are excellent, but they're a mess physically. … They're getting a couple of starters back, and McCaffrey will be inserted into the offense."

NFL championship odds: +1600

Up next: 49ers at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

8. Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 8)

Overall record: 5-2 | Last week: Cowboys won 24-6 vs. Detroit Lions

Colin's thoughts: "Listen, they're allowing 4.7 yards per play — that's second-best in the NFL. That has always been, to me, a huge stat. I don't want to hear about Dak. This is all about the defense. They're 29th in total offense. … They're not much offensively, but in the end, you can win a lot of games in this league with a ferocious, playmaking defense, and that's what the Cowboys have."

NFL championship odds: +1800

Up next: Bears at Cowboys (1:00 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

7. New York Giants (Last week: 10)

Overall record: 6-1 | Last week: Giants won 23-17 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Colin's thoughts: "They have become the best second-half football team in the league. They're the second-best rushing team in the league. They're on a four-game winning streak. And Brian Daboll, situationally, has done a remarkable job. They're not gonna blow a lot of teams out. They're gonna win close … but I like what I see."

NFL championship odds: +4000

Up next: Giants at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

6. Miami Dolphins (Last week: unranked)

Overall record: 4-3 | Last week: Dolphins won 16-10 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Colin's thoughts: "I like the Miami Dolphins when Tua is healthy. They're 4-0 this year when Tua is healthy. In the last 12 games with Tua, they're 10-2. Only Buffalo and the Chiefs are better, right? They're No. 3 in passing. They have a brilliant coach, great corners, a pass rush, a great left tackle, capable running backs, star receivers. When Tua starts, despite his limitations, they win. And win. And win. Now will he stay upright? Cross your fingers."

NFL championship odds: +3500

Up next: Dolphins at Lions (1:00 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

5. Minnesota Vikings (Last week: 4)

Overall record: 5-1 | Last week: Vikings won 24-16 vs. Miami Dolphins

Colin's thoughts: "You know I love me some Vikings. Lower ceiling than Miami because they don't quite have some of the playmakers, but their only loss came on the road to Philadelphia. You know exactly what they are. Kirk Cousins got a 98.5 quarterback rating, and that's exactly what he is: He's a pretty darn good B quarterback, sometimes B+. … They win a lot of football games. I think they're the New York Giants with more speed on the perimeter."

NFL championship odds: +1600

Up next: Cardinals at Vikings (1:00 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (Last week: 6)

Overall record: 4-3 | Last week: Bengals won 35-17 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Colin's thoughts: "You guys all sold your stock, I bought it. Listen, their three losses are by a combined eight points. Their defense is the most underrated in the league by a mile. They have not allowed a second-half touchdown all year. That's insane in this league. I think they have a great defense, but they don't have any stars, so no one talks about it."

Up next: Bengals at Browns (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

3. Philadelphia Eagles (Last week: 2)

Overall record: 6-0 | Last week: Eagles won 26-17 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Colin's thoughts: "What do you want me to say? Top-five scoring offense, top-five scoring defense, they don't turn it over, they take it away, and they have 13 rushing touchdowns. I didn't think Nick Sirriani was going to be this good. I didn't think Jalen Hurts was going to be this good. But I'm not gonna be stubborn. … O-line and D-line might be the best combo in the league. I have Philadelphia very well-deserved at No. 3."

NFL championship odds: +500

Up next: Steelers at Eagles (1:00 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (Last week: 3)

Overall record: 5-2 | Last week: Chiefs won 44-23 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Colin's thoughts: "Opposing quarterbacks against the Chiefs this year have a 104 passer rating. … That's why Josh Allen and Joe Burrow against the Chiefs concerns me. I worry about their pass defense. … They're a great team, brilliant people all over it, but they are susceptible — with that secondary and a hit-and-miss pass rush — to lose some close games."

NFL championship odds: +650

Up next: Titans at Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

1. Buffalo Bills (Last Week: 1)

Overall record: 5-1 | Last week: Bills won 24-20 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Colin's thoughts: "I think the Bills are the most talented team in the league. Only team averaging 300-plus passing yards a game, the most physically gifted quarterback in the league, averaging 6.6 yards a play. Third-down offense is fantastic. Playmaking — they can play with a lead, they can play from behind. And they do appear to have solved their hole, which was that I didn't trust them in close games. They've solved that issue. Buffalo, No. 1 in the NFL."

NFL championship odds: +250

Up next: Packers at Bills (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

