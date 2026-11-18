National Football League
National Football League
Bears vs. Saints Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 11
Updated Nov. 19, 2026 6:42 p.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The New Orleans Saints will visit the Chicago Bears on Sunday in a Week 11 NFL showdown on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Bears vs. Saints at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 22.
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Moneyline
- Bears: -625
- Saints: +455
Spread
- Bears -11.5: -108
- Saints +11.5: -112
Over/Under
- Over 48.5: -102
- Under 48.5: -118
From FOX Sports Research:
- Chicago ranks fourth in rushing yards per game (142.0) and second in rushing TDs (17). New Orleans has allowed the sixth-most rushing yards per game (129.8) and is tied for the fourth-most rushing TDs allowed (13).
- D’Andre Swift already has a career-high 10 rushing TDs, tied for third in the NFL. The Bears have scored at least three rushing TDs in three games this season, second only to Buffalo.
- Both teams rank in the bottom seven in turnover margin. Chicago is minus-4 and New Orleans is minus-8, so a short field or two could help push the total over 48.5.
- Chris Olave gives New Orleans a way to keep pace. He ranks seventh in the NFL in both catches per game (6.6) and receiving yards per game (84.9), the best marks by a Saints player since Michael Thomas in 2019.
How to Watch Bears vs. Saints
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
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