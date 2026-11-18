The New Orleans Saints will visit the Chicago Bears on Sunday in a Week 11 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Bears vs. Saints at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 22.

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Saints @ Bears Odds

Moneyline

Bears: -625

Saints: +455

Spread

Bears -11.5: -108

Saints +11.5: -112

Over/Under

Over 48.5: -102

Under 48.5: -118

Saints @ Bears Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Chicago ranks fourth in rushing yards per game (142.0) and second in rushing TDs (17). New Orleans has allowed the sixth-most rushing yards per game (129.8) and is tied for the fourth-most rushing TDs allowed (13).

D’Andre Swift already has a career-high 10 rushing TDs, tied for third in the NFL. The Bears have scored at least three rushing TDs in three games this season, second only to Buffalo.

Both teams rank in the bottom seven in turnover margin. Chicago is minus-4 and New Orleans is minus-8, so a short field or two could help push the total over 48.5.

Chris Olave gives New Orleans a way to keep pace. He ranks seventh in the NFL in both catches per game (6.6) and receiving yards per game (84.9), the best marks by a Saints player since Michael Thomas in 2019.

The Pick: Over 48.5

How to Watch Bears vs. Saints