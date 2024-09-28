National Football League Bears vs. Rams 2024 Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick Published Sep. 28, 2024 5:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Chicago Bears (1-2) are considered favorites (-3) according to the point spread ahead of their game versus the Los Angeles Rams (1-2) on September 29, 2024, starting at 1:00 p.m. ET, airing on FOX. The matchup has an over/under of 40.5 points.

Bears vs. Rams Odds & Betting Lines

Bears vs Rams Betting Information updated as of September 28, 2024, 9:33 a.m. ET. Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Bears -3 -105 -115 40.5 -108 -112

Bears vs. Rams Prediction & Pick

Pick ATS: Rams (+3)

Pick OU: Over (40.5)

Prediction: Rams 22 - Bears 21

How to Watch Chicago vs. Los Angeles

Game Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Soldier Field

Location: Chicago, Illinois

TV: Watch on FOX

Live Boxscore: FOX Sports

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The first bet I made this week was on the Bears at -2, and then -2.5. It got to Bears -3 on Wednesday and hasn’t really budged. At first glance, how can Chicago be favored over the Rams? L.A. just beat mighty San Francisco, and has an enormous coach and QB edge in this game. The Bears are last in yards per play in the NFL, and their only win was a lucky triumph over Tennessee when Will Levis literally gave the game away.

This spot for the Rams reminds me of Week 2. In the opener vs the Lions, the Rams emptied the tank and lost in overtime. They went to Arizona all banged up, and got pummeled 41-10. They emptied the tank against the 49ers, rallying from down 10 with seven minutes left for an improbable victory.

Oh, by the way — the Rams have a big one next week against Sean McVay’s good friend Matt LaFleur.

PICK: Bears (-3) to win by more than 3 points

Bears vs. Rams Recent Matchups

Over their last five meetings, Los Angeles has tallied three wins against Chicago.

Chicago has been outscored by 18 points in its last five tilts versus Los Angeles.

Chicago Betting Info

Chicago has covered the spread one time this season.

The Bears have covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Chicago games this year have not hit the over yet in three opportunities.

The Bears have been moneyline favorites one other time this season, a game they won.

The Bears have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 59.7%.

Bears Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 176.7 (530) 25 Rush yards 72.7 (218) 31 Points scored 17.7 (53) 23 Pass yards against 165 (495) 7 Rush yards against 121.7 (365) 18 Points allowed 19 (57) 10

Chicago's Key Players

Offense

Caleb Williams has 630 passing yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions this year. He has completed 59.3% of his attempts, averaging 210 yards per game and 5.3 per attempt.

He has also rushed for 67 yards (second on the Bears) without scoring a touchdown on the ground, while averaging 22.3 rushing yards per game.

Rome Odunze's 156 receiving yards this season have come from 20 targets and nine receptions. He's averaging 52 receiving yards and three catches per game, with one receiving touchdown.

In the passing attack, Cole Kmet , has racked up 128 receiving yards and one touchdown after catching 15 balls on 17 targets. Per game, he's averaging 42.7 yards and five receptions over three games.

D.J. Moore has 167 receiving yards without a touchdown with 19 catches (ninth in the NFL) on 28 targets. He's averaging 6.3 receptions and 55.7 yards per game.

Defense

Over on defense, Tremaine Edmunds has 20 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception in 2024.

T.J. Edwards has 25 tackles and two TFL this season. His tackle total leads the Bears.

Darrell Taylor has put up 10 tackles, two TFL, and two sacks this year.

This season, Kevin Byard has 19 tackles and one TFL.

Los Angeles Betting Info

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a game one time this season (1-2-0).

This season, the Rams have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Games involving Los Angeles have hit the over twice this year.

The Rams have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 44.6% chance of a victory for the Rams.

Rams Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 231.3 (694) 9 Rush yards 78 (234) 29 Points scored 19 (57) 21 Pass yards against 248.7 (746) 29 Rush yards against 177 (531) 31 Points allowed 30.3 (91) 31

Los Angeles' Key Players

Offense

Kyren Williams has rushed for four touchdowns this year, and has accumulated 164 total rushing yards (54.7 per game and 3 per attempt).

On top of his impact in the run game, Kyren Williams has caught nine passes (on 10 targets) for 58 yards (sixth on the Rams), with one receiving touchdown. He's averaging 19.3 yards per game.

Matthew Stafford has 754 passing yards (which ranks sixth in the NFL), two touchdowns and one interception. His completion percentage is 68.3% and he averages 251.3 yards per game and 7.5 per attempt.

Cooper Kupp has registered 147 receiving yards and one touchdown on 18 receptions (10th in the NFL), while being targeted 27 times on the season.

Tutu Atwell has been targeted nine times, resulting in seven catches for 141 yards and zero receiving touchdowns.

Defense

Quentin Lake's 2024 effort includes 31 tackles through three games. He leads the Rams and is ninth in the NFL in tackles.

Jared Verse has one sack (second on the Rams) to go with four TFL and 15 tackles.

Troy Reeder has 26 tackles and one TFL in the 2024 campaign. He is second on the Rams in tackles.

Byron Young's stat sheet includes 10 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and one pass defended in three games

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

