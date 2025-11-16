Bears QB Caleb Williams Embracing Comeback Mantra, 'Iceman' Nickname

Caleb Williams has arguably been this season's Captain Comeback, but there's another nickname the Chicago Bears quarterback is embracing.

In a feature for "FOX NFL Sunday," Williams said he's warming up to the "Iceman" nickname.

"I'm a fan of it," he said. "It's a cool name. It's interesting when you think of it. Ice is still. Ice is calm, but underneath is pure energy. That's the same mindset I have in those moments. I feel at my calmest on the outside, but there's a lot going on in the inside."

Of course, the nickname derives from the saying, "ice in his veins." In fact, Bears head coach Ben Johnson said that Williams has "ice in his veins" following their most recent comeback win. The Bears' 24-20 win over the New York Giants in Week 10 was Williams' fourth fourth-quarter comeback this season, helping Chicago overcome a 20-10 deficit from earlier in the frame.

The comeback win improved the Bears' record to 6-3 on the season, giving them their sixth win in seven games. It's certainly a far cry from where they were in Williams' rookie season, in which they went 5-12 after losing 10 of their last 11 games.

In all, Williams' rookie campaign was rough, especially considering the expectations he had as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He's looked much sharper this year, however, throwing for 2,136 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions to go with 246 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns entering Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Caleb Williams' four fourth-quarter comebacks were tied for the most in the league entering Sunday's Week 11 slate. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

"Yeah, everything hasn't been roses, rainbows and ice cream so far, but there isn't any other place I'd rather be in and anything I'd rather go through than what I've gone through in my career so far in the NFL," Williams said of his first two seasons. "I think the perception has been, ‘He can’t get it done. We can't get it done. Here we go again.' I think in those primal moments, when it's time to go win the game, I think those moments we've been good at. That's what the NFL is. You've got to find a way to win. Games are won and lost in those last two minutes.

"I get up every single day to come in here and work for my teammates and the Chicago Bears to be able to come out of these games victorious and have these moments with these guys."

Williams has shown a lot of emotion this year, too, but that's expected when you're involved in as many close games as he and the Bears have been in this year.

"It's pure," Williams said of his emotions. "It's something that's been building up over my career. It's pure heart, pure soul of fire coming out. I've got enough fuel, enough energy, enough belief — belief in the players and the coaches. Last year wasn't what I wanted it to be — beat up, lost a lot of games — but when you have that belief, it goes a long way. I cherish those moments now."

Williams and the Bears have a long way to go to reach the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl but for the first time in quite a while, things look promising at quarterback in the Windy City. Williams is hoping that the promise becomes a full-time reality, wishing to help the Bears finally rid themselves of their quarterback curse.

"I want to show Chicago that I'm the one to be here, be a part of changing, be a part of history, have a legacy here and that people talk about forever."

