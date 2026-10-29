Bears Land Jeffery Simmons: Why Execs Love Deal For Chicago; Who Will Titans Trade Next?

The run-up to this year's NFL trade deadline has already brought a ton of exciting moves. But with a little less than two weeks before, we might have gotten the biggest deal we'll see this deadline season when the Chicago Bears landed All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons on Thursday.

Simmons, a three-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, is arguably one of the best players to be dealt during the season in recent memory, and what the Bears gave up to acquire him certainly suggests that. The Tennessee Titans received two first-round picks (2027 and 2028) plus a 2027 fourth-round pick for Simmons, while also giving up a 2028 fifth-round pick.

The deal certainly sent shock waves across the NFL, as the 5-2 Bears gear up to make a deep postseason run in Year 2 of the Caleb Williams-Ben Johnson era. But did Chicago give up too much to land Simmons? Will Tennessee now trade anyone else after Thursday's move?

We asked those questions and more around the league to see how much of an impact Simmons might make in Chicago, and what else we could expect before the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Here's what we learned.

Henry McKenna: Just a few months ago, Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson told me about "unstable success," a phrase he used to describe elements of his team that were generating positive outcomes that exceeded expectations. And I can’t help but think their early defensive success falls into that bucket.

Which is why the Bears went out and acquired one of the league’s most proven defensive superstars, Jeffery Simmons, in a trade with the Titans that sent two first-rounders to Tennessee.

"Obviously, the Bears are all in and going for it. [Chicago] added one of the best DTs — if not the best DT in the league," one NFL executive told me.

Simmons might not get much love in the national spotlight because the Titans have been woeful for years. But he has quietly made himself the most productive interior rusher in the league, leading DTs in sacks (15), tackles for loss (23), pressures (85), quick pressures (31) and pressures leading to turnovers (6) since the start of the 2025 season, per FOX Sports Research. He’s also as stout a run defender as they come, on top of being a locker room leader who will help enrich Chicago’s already-impressive culture.

Jeffery Simmons has led all DTs in several stats since the start of last season, such as sacks (15) as he has four this year. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Best of all, the Bears will only pay him $7.9 million in 2026 — which is a ridiculous bargain. Then it jumps to $22.5 million in 2027 and $30 million in 2028, which will be outstanding value. (Though it’s likely he could return to the negotiating table at that point.)

Simmons is the total package — a fully realized talent and leader — for the Bears defense. Chicago has spent the opening weeks beating up on bad defenses, which has made the Bears look like a top-10 defense (10th in points allowed per game). But there were signs that they might be beatable, especially when looking back at that Packers game, where Green Bay put up 31 points. Simmons will instantly be the biggest headache on the Bears' defense.

You have to bet that coaches Matt LaFleur and Ben Johnson didn’t like the look of this trade — and how it could change the complexion of the NFC North.

"Bears got a stud, great player, great dude!!!! He impacts the game," another NFL executive told me. "Frees up a defender. You better put two guys on him blocking."

The Titans, meanwhile, are diving deeper into rebuilding mode, which has spanned for what feels like forever. And while it’s tempting to hold onto a player like Simmons, who makes life easier for coaches on and off the field, it makes sense to sell the 29-year-old star before the twilight of his career arrives.

"He’s older than [Micah] Parsons or Sauce [Gardner], so it’s a good return," an NFL scout told me when asked about the Titans’ side of the deal. "I like them being realistic on where they are at. … I see it as a win-win for both sides."

Bears Follow Rams Lead & Say 'F Them Picks'

Eric D. Williams: The Chicago Bears announced they believe that they are Super Bowl contenders in the ultra-competitive NFC.

Ahead of their nationally televised Monday Night Football contest at the Seattle Seahawks (who already made a big move by trading for All-Pro offensive guard Quenton Nelson), the Bears executed a blockbuster trade of their own by giving up a package that includes two first-round picks for dominant defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

The Bears, much like the team they lost to in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs last season, engineered their version of the Los Angeles Rams’ strategy of roster building by trading premium draft picks for a premium talent, according to league sources I spoke with.

"Chicago clearly is shooting their shot for the Super Bowl this year," the league source told me. "They took a page out of the Rams’ playbook … F them picks."

"I think it’s a great trade for Chicago," another NFL personnel executive told me, as the Bears acquired one of the league’s best defensive tackles to upgrade their defense in a chase for a deep postseason run in the NFC.

The Bears have had one of the NFL's best offenses since Ben Johnson became a head coach, but their defense has lagged. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

While Simmons has arguably been the NFL's best defensive tackle over the last two years, he's also thrived when opposing teams have focused on stopping him. He's generated 10 pressures and three sacks when double-teamed this season, which is the most in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats. His 101 snaps against double-teams are the second-most faced among defensive tackles this season, while he's generated 28 total pressures (most among defensive tackles), per Next Gen Stats.

At 5-2, the Bears are in the most competitive division in the NFL, the NFC North, where the Green Bay Packers own the worst record at 4-3. And even if they get out of the division, the Bears will have to defeat elite teams like the San Francisco 49ers (6-1), Seahawks (4-3) and potentially a Rams team filled with talent (3-4) if they turn things around in the second half of the season.

Adding a player like Simmons significantly improves a Chicago defense that gives up a league-low in yards per play (6.25) and passing yards per play (8.15).

Who Else Could Titans Trade?

Williams: While league sources I spoke with liked the trade for Chicago, they also told me that other players could be on their way out of Nashville before the trade deadline ends in two weeks.

One longtime NFL scout indicated that there’s not a lot of positive vibes emanating from Tennessee.

"Titans unloading is typical for a team going nowhere," the scout told me. "Getting draft capital, but the QB is a PR nightmare and the head coach isn’t far behind him. Simmons is a frustrated veteran playing on a team lacking direction. He sees it and lives it."

The underperforming Indianapolis Colts are currently directing a fire sale. And the Titans could be joining them.

Is RB Tony Pollard next to go in Tennessee? (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

With No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward in his second season and under the direction of new head coach Robert Saleh, the Titans are struggling to get wins and gain footing in the AFC South.

"It wouldn’t surprise me if the Titans offload some of the deals for guys who don’t figure into their long-term plans," a league source told me. "Guys like WR Calvin Ridley, LB Cody Barton and underperforming CB Alontae Taylor (who they just signed in free agency last year). Those are guys I would not be surprised to see them move on from."

Titans running back Tony Pollard is another player who teams around the league are monitoring as someone who could shake free in the next two weeks and would receive interest from NFL teams like the Seattle Seahawks or the Minnesota Vikings. Both teams are looking for help by adding a top-tier running back like Pollard.

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