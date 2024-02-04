National Football League Bears' Jaylon Johnson: 'Heart' in Chicago, 'mind' on money Published Feb. 4, 2024 2:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Among the pricey questions on the Chicago Bears' plate this offseason is whether they can agree to a long-term deal with Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

What is Johnson's perspective?

"Heart's definitely in Chicago, mind's definitely on the money," Johnson told NFL Network Saturday. "So, I mean, we'll figure out if we can make them both come together and get something done. I'm looking forward to see what's to come."

Johnson is coming off the best season of his four-year NFL career. Across the 14 games that Johnson appeared in, he totaled a career-high four interceptions — including one pick-six — and 10 passes defended. He was graded by Pro Football Focus as the NFL's best cornerback. The cornerback's high-caliber play led to his first-ever Pro Bowl nod.

Denzel Ward (five-year, $100.5 million deal), Marshon Lattimore (five-year, $97.6 million deal), Marlon Humphrey (five-year, $97.5 million deal), Trevon Diggs (five-year, $97 million deal) and Xavien Howard (five-year, $90 million deal) have the largest contracts at the position.

Prior to this season, Johnson totaled a combined one interception across his first three seasons, a resume weakness that the defensive back feels he has now overcome.

"Probably the only thing I have [against me] was not getting turnovers," Johnson said. "But now, this year I started getting some turnovers, creating. I feel like I've always been an exceptional cover guy, so just being able to impact the game and make plays in the air is something I wanted to do, and I went out and did that. And now everybody knows I can take the ball away. So, I feel like there's really not a box I can't check."

Johnson is part of an emerging Bears defense that turned some heads this season. Chicago surrendered 237.8 passing yards (25th in the NFL), 86.4 rushing yards (first), 324.2 total yards (12th) and 22.3 points (20th) per game in the regular season.

Chicago selected Johnson with the No. 50 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah.

The Bears went 7-10 this season and are projected to have roughly $48 million in cap space. They also own the No. 1 and No. 9 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

