Bears Go Worst to 1st? 'First Things First' Crew Predicts AFC, NFC North Winners
The Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions have won the AFC and NFC North in each of the past two seasons, but can they keep that streak alive?
The Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers each have a shot to challenge the Ravens. Both those teams are polar opposites as the Bengals sport a young, prolific offensive attack, while the Steelers rely on their defense and signed Aaron Rodgers to be a game-managing quarterback. The Cleveland Browns are in a rebuild period with a pair of exciting rookies in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.
The Lions' crown could be taken by the Green Bay Packers, who have made the playoffs in each of Jordan Love's first two seasons as the starter. Will the Minnesota Vikings use this season to develop young signal-caller J.J. McCarthy or contend for the division title like last season? And will Chicago Bears new head coach Ben Johnson turn the glimpses Caleb Williams showed into consistent production?
Here's what the "First Things First" crew had to say, predicting how things could shake out in Wednesday's episode.
Nick Wright's Picks
- Ravens (playoffs)
- Bengals (playoffs)
- Steelers
- Browns
Nick Wright's AFC North predictions | First Things First
- Lions (playoffs)
- Bears (playoffs)
- Packers
- Vikings
Nick Wright's NFC North predictions | First Things First
Danny Parkins' Picks
- Bengals (playoffs)
- Ravens (playoffs)
- Steelers (playoffs)
- Browns
- Lions (playoffs)
- Bears (playoffs)
- Vikings
- Packers
Chris Broussard's Picks
- Ravens (playoffs)
- Bengals (playoffs)
- Steelers
- Browns
Chris Broussard's AFC North predictions | First Things First
- Packers (playoffs)
- Lions (playoffs)
- Bears (playoffs)
- Vikings
Chris Broussard's NFC North predictions | First Things First
