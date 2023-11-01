National Football League
Bears fire running backs coach David Walker, leaving Matt Eberflus down 2 assistants

Published Nov. 1, 2023 2:04 p.m. ET

The Chicago Bears fired running backs coach David Walker on Wednesday, leaving coach Matt Eberflus down two assistants after defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned in September.

Walker was in his second season with the Bears. He was hired after Eberflus replaced Matt Nagy following the 2021 season.

"As the head coach, we are building a program," Eberflus said. "We have standards to uphold to as a staff and organization both on and off the field. And those standards were not met."

The Bears led the NFL in rushing last season with a franchise-record 3,014 yards behind quarterback Justin Fields (1,143 yards) and running backs David Montgomery (801) and Khalil Herbert (731). They are sixth in the league this season even though Montgomery signed with Detroit in March and Herbert and rookie Roschon Johnson have dealt with injuries.

Assistant quarterbacks and wide receivers coach Omar Young takes over as running backs coach.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Chicago Bears
