'Bear Bets': The Group Chat's favorite NFL Week 12 bets, Thanksgiving and futures

Another exciting weekend of NFL football is upon us, meaning it's another opportunity to throw some money down on the big games.

And if you are betting on the games, you'll want to listen to The Group Chat segment of the latest episode of "Bear Bets", as the fellas break down this week's biggest matchups.

FOX Sports' Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Geoff Schwartz, along with Sam Panayotovich and Will Hill, had a lot of thoughts on the Week 12 slate, sharing their thoughts on the Thanksgiving matchups and the rest of the week's games before dropping some future bets to look out for.

Let's get right to their bets.

Thanksgiving is finally here. Do you have any wagers you like in the Packers-Lions (12:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), Commanders-Cowboys or 49ers-Seahawks games?

Hill: Using the Lions (7.5) in a six-point teaser leg

"I don't like laying 7.5 with a shaky defense and shaky secondary that has shown some warts. But that's going to be a raucous crowd on Thanksgiving. They always get up for these games even though last few years they haven't done well. … And they really buried Green Bay six weeks ago."

Sammy P: Over 46.5 in Packers-Lions, Commanders +11, Under 43.5 in 49ers-Seahawks

"This thing is going to probably keep climbing. If you have a 47, that's probably a good move. I still think the Packers can score points here.

"I'm not gonna just wax poetic about how I think Washington is gonna care in this game and the effort is real. To me, it's the number. A lot of guys don't bet teams, they bet numbers, and I feel like anything north of 10 is a little too high."

Schwartz: Cowboys -11

"The Cowboys get up and we saw the Commanders take their two best pass rushers and ship them away. I don't see the path unless Sam Howell is playing out of his mind to keep this game close."

The Bear: 49ers +7

"[The 49ers have] looked great since coming back from the bye week. I think that front could give that terrible Seahawks offensive line a lot of problems. And Geno is hurt."

The Patriots and Giants match up on Sunday (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). Are you buying the Tommy DeVito hype after his strong performance last week?

The Bear: Patriots -3.5

"We cannot expect the Giants to be beneficiaries of a plus-six turnover margin this week again. I know the Patriots are terrible. They're awful, and we don't know who's gonna start a quarterback right now. But this is still the New York football Giants."

Sammy P: Under 33.5 and maybe play each team total Under as well

"It's not rocket science. Both of these offenses are horrible. Bill [Belichick] probably does figure out Tommy DeVito and you have to remember the Patriots are off the bye week, too. So Bill has had two weeks to prepare for Mr. Chicken Cutlet."

In the opposite vein, the Bills and Eagles meet in Philadelphia on Sunday in a battle of Super Bowl hopefuls. Are you following or fading the Eagles after their statement win over the Chiefs?

Hill: Bills +3.5

"I think this is a tough spot for Philly. [The Eagles] had a huge game against Dallas. They pulled it out, last second. Huge game on the road, Super Bowl revenge against the Chiefs. They pull it out. You're using a lot of emotion, and now you're going on a short week, another big game. How many times can you dial it up to 10?"

Schwartz: Lean Eagles -3.5

"I just can't bet on the Bills with their offensive situation right now. I just need to see something I can trust each week."

What other plays do you like in Week 12?

Sammy P: Over 43 in Vikings-Bears

"When Justin Fields is healthy, this team is different because they can score quickly. They get those quick touchdowns, those like three-minute drives. Those explosive runs, you know, the 40-yard runs for Fields followed by the 30-yard pass to DJ Moore."

Schwartz: Under 41 in Dolphins-Jets

"The Dolphins have played three really good defenses. They scored 14 points against Kansas City, 17 points against Philly and 20 points against Buffalo, which is up and down. They don't score as many points against defenses like the New York Jets. They're gonna be on the road as well. The Jets are starting Tim Boyle."

