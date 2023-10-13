National Football League 'Bear Bets': The Group Chat discusses 49ers-Browns, Cowboys-Chargers, more Published Oct. 13, 2023 8:25 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 6 of the NFL season is already underway, meaning another episode of the "Bear Bets" digital show has dropped.

Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Geoff Schwartz were joined by FOX Sports Sam Panayotovich and Will Hill once again in the "Group Chat" segment, discussing their favorite plays of Week 6. Let's get into their thoughts on the upcoming slate!

The Cowboys (-2.5) are facing the Chargers in what The Bear (and likely many bettors) called the "You get whatever you deserve, you deserve whatever you get" bowl. Do you actually like a side in this matchup?

Hill: Include the Chargers +2.5 in a teaser leg

"You guys telling the audience not to bet on this is really disturbing and unsettling. There are kids listening to the podcast, and you're gonna send out that kind of message: Don't bet on this game. I mean, come on. This is a perfect teaser game. Like we said Chargers, tease them up to +7.5. We know that they're gonna be down three with two minutes to go. You might as well just start the game in the fourth quarter with three minutes left."

In the college football show last week, Sammy P mentioned one of the betting commandments is to never bet against Bill Belichick. But his time with the Patriots has hit a low, losing two games in a row by at least 34 points. Will you actually bet on the Patriots (+3) against a 2-3 Raiders team?

The Bear: Patriots +3

"I love the Patriots plus the points this week against the Raiders and I have a feeling at least one of the two people, just knowing the way these guys think, I know either Sammy or Will are going to be right there with me. Taking team Belichick and that horrible offense."

Sammy P: Patriots +3

"I mean this is the spot to bet New England, everybody knows that right? What we have to do is pay attention to the fan base. Mac Jones needs to be benched. Bill Belichick needs to be fired. The team needs to be sold. Yet I would probably still take +3 here with Belichick against a defense that really, I think [hasn't played too well].

Hill: Stay away

"The answer's no, no, no, no, I don't have to bet or watch it. You don't have to bet every game. This is one right? You guys can have it."

The 49ers appeared to stamp themselves as the class of the NFL last week, solidifying their odds as the Super Bowl favorite. Brock Purdy (+650) and Christian McCaffrey's (+2000) MVP odds have also been on the rise. They also appear to have another win in sight, taking on the Deshaun Watson-less Browns as 9.5-point favorites. Do you like any of those 49ers-related bets?

The Bear: Fade the 49ers this weekend

"You have not watched or wagered on the NFL for very long if you cannot anticipate what's going to happen in this game. You're going to turn it on in the fourth quarter, and it's going to be 17-13 and the Browns are going to have a chance."

Sammy P: Believes Purdy, McCaffrey MVP hype is real, but bet someone else

"I think the McCaffrey stuff is certainly real and Purdy's been very good. … But I don't remember a time in this kid's career where he wasn't talked about to win the MVP. Look at the number on Patrick Mahomes right now. I'm not taking away from what McCaffrey and Purdy have done but is this the quietest hype's ever been? A guy who's probably gonna go 13-4, 14-3 again in Kansas City and throw 40 touchdowns and 4000-plus yards.

"I think this is a good time to maybe buy a little Mahomes stock."

Which other plays do you like this weekend?

Hill: Bengals -2.5

"I've been down on the Bengals all year, before the season into the first month. This is the one thing as a sports bettor that's hard to nail down: You don't want to overreact, but I think you have to react. Burrow looks health. He looked mobile and that was really a lot of the handicap."

The Bear: Seahawks +2.5

"I just think I worry about the colder weather in Cincinnati on Sunday. Maybe that causes his calf to tighten up, and he isn't as loose and as mobile as he was last week in Arizona. I think that Seattle offense can score."

Sammy P: Texans +1.5; Jaguars -4.5

"If I were to say before the season, you know, New Orleans would be -1.5 in Houston, we'd all be like, 'Wait, what? What's going on? Is Derek Carr hurt? Is Alvin Kamara out. Did they fire Dennis Allen?' But really, it's the respect for Houston having a quarterback."

