Is Lamar Jackson replaceable for Ravens?

Lamar Jackson wants his money.

The MVP quarterback has yet to make an appearance at Baltimore's voluntary OTAs, and many believe that's due to his contractual standstill with the front office.

It appears Jackson will play on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal this upcoming season, which is set to reward the efforts of his first four seasons with a $23 million lump sum, a massive hike from his previous sub-$2 million totals.

But Jackson is after a long-term commitment from his organization, and until he receives a more meaningful engagement, their relationship might continue to suffer — which shouldn't be the case in Colin Cowherd's estimation.

"You will overwhelmingly be paid in America based on replace-ability," Cowherd said Tuesday on "The Herd." "Lamar Jackson is hard to replace.

"Lamar wins a lot of games. The question about your quarterback isn’t about, ‘He’s not very good in the playoffs.' Aaron Rodgers, the last seven years, is not good in the playoffs. But there's no other Rodgers, Jackson, Dak Prescott or Kyler Murray available."

Jackson was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021 after completing 64.4% of his passes for 2,882 yards and 16 TDs. He also finished last season with 133 rushes for 767 yards and two TDs, all while missing five games due to an ankle injury.

"I would very rarely pay a wide receiver a lot of money, because there's so many of them," Cowherd said. "We get 20, 30 great receivers in college football each year. There's only one great quarterback each draft. Teams have one starting quarterback and a backup they don't want to pay much. Go look at Peyton Manning's early playoff results, or Aaron Rodgers' from the last seven, eight years. Ask yourself: Lamar leaves this year, what's your record? 4-13 vs. 13-4?"

Jackson's made a big splash in the NFL ever since he emerged as a starter midway through the 2018 season. But will his résumé earn him a big payday?

