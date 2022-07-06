National Football League Baker Mayfield traded: Browns deal QB to Panthers 2 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Baker Mayfield has a new home.

Mayfield’s rocky run with Cleveland officially ended Wednesday when the Browns traded the divisive quarterback and former No. 1 overall draft pick to the Carolina Panthers, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

Mayfield, pushed out of his starting job by the Browns’ pursuit of Deshaun Watson, is going to Carolina for a conditional draft pick in 2024 or 2025, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be completed until the QB passes a physical.

The Browns are also assuming some of Mayfield’s $18.8 million contract for next season. Cleveland plays at Carolina in Week 1.

Colin Cowherd reacted live on "The Herd," right after news of the trade broke.

"I still thought Baker was best served going to Cleveland because they've got the best players," Cowherd said. "But, he gets an offensive coach, Matt Rhule, you get Christian McCaffrey, you've got one receiver that I really like, they've got a really interesting front seven on defense."

Browns trade Baker Mayfield to Panthers The Cleveland Browns are trading Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick. The Browns will reportedly pay $10.5 million of Baker's salary while the Panthers will pay an estimated $5 million. Colin Cowherd reacts to the news.

The top pick in 2018, Mayfield’s time with the Browns effectively ended in March when the team traded three first-round selections and six overall to Houston for Watson, who is facing a possible NFL suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen massage therapists in Texas, and settled 20 of 24 lawsuits.

Mayfield, who played most of last season with a left shoulder injury, felt betrayed by Cleveland’s move, demanded a trade and then had to wait until the Browns found a team both interested in him and willing to take on his salary.

Mayfield has completed 61.6% of his passes for 14,125 yards, 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions across four NFL seasons. He is expected to compete for Carolina’s starting job with Sam Darnold.

Reporting from The Associated Press.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.