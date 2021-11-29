National Football League
Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson continue to struggle in Week 12 debacle Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson continue to struggle in Week 12 debacle
National Football League

Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson continue to struggle in Week 12 debacle

41 mins ago

The Baltimore Ravens emerged with a division win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday — but the real story of the night was that neither Lamar Jackson nor Baker Mayfield could find a rhythm.

And Sunday's matchup was just the latest in a string of recent games in which both QBs have floundered.

Jackson went 20-for-32 (62.5%) for 165 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions against Cleveland, adding 17 carries for 68 yards. On the other side, Mayfield passed for 247 yards (18-for-37), one TD and zero INTs.

Still, Baltimore won 16-10.

The Ravens remain atop the AFC North at 8-3, while the Browns have dropped all the way to last place (6-6) after starting off the season 3-1.

However, neither team is getting great results in recent weeks out of their young quarterbacks, who are both 2-2 in their last four starts.

Beginning in Cleveland, are the Browns smart to stick with Mayfield after their Week 12 loss to the Ravens?

Chris Broussard said Monday on "First Things First" that it's not time to give up on the former No. 1 pick.

"I'm gonna answer the question bluntly: Should they make a quarterback change? No. Are they right to stick with Baker? Yes. There's a difference … between being injured and being hurt. Injured, you can't play. When you're hurt, you can play. The medical staff has cleared him to play. … It's called football, and that means you gotta fight through the pain!"

Chris Broussard: Browns are right to stick with Baker Mayfield I FIRST THINGS FIRST
Watch to see why Chris Broussard thinks the Browns are right to stick with Baker.

In Mayfield's last four starts, he's throwing for just 178.5 yards per game while battling through pain caused by heel, shoulder and knee injuries.

Ahead of Sunday's matchup, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Mayfield was "feeling the best he has felt," but after the game, said the loss was "very disappointing" and told the media he was "frustrated" with his offense.

Stefanski also shut down rumors regarding a potential quarterback change during the Browns' Week 13 bye. 

"Let me ask you a question: Why would we do that? We’re not doing that," he said

Despite Stefanski's stance, Nick Wright said that Mayfield proved Sunday that he is too hurt to play and thinks it's time for Cleveland to sit Mayfield in favor of backup Case Keenum.

"They were playing Baker [on Sunday] as if he were healthy. He's not. … They also have a brutal schedule the rest of the way. … Baker, whether its injury or otherwise, is regressing. 

"I think they could have won with Case [on Sunday]," he added. "I think Baker healthy is obviously better than Case, but he ain't healthy. … I don't think he's hurt. I think he is injured, and he's trying to prove he's tough, and it's hurting the team, which is why someone should step in. There are adults in the room that can say, ‘Case Keenum is playing until you get healthier.'"

In Cleveland's Week 7 game against Denver, Keenum got his first start in two seasons with the Browns. He went 21-for-33 for 199 yards and a touchdown as Cleveland eked out a 17-14 win.

The 33-year-old has played in seven games — including that one start — since joining the Browns in 2020 and has thrown for 332 yards and one TD in that span. Cleveland is the seventh team Keenum has played for in his nine-year career as mainly a backup, starting 63 games since 2013.

While the jury is still out on whether Baker is the immediate or long-term answer in Cleveland, Jackson's job is secure in Baltimore — but his struggles as of late have been amplified because of his early-career success.

On Sunday, Jackson threw a career-high four interceptions against Cleveland, bringing his touchdown-to-interception ratio to 6:7 through his last four starts.

Heading into Week 13, those seven INTs are more than he threw during his entire 2019 MVP season (six).

Jackson has also failed to score a rushing touchdown since Week 2.

According to Broussard, it's "Super Bowl or bust" for Baltimore. He explained why Jackson's performance this season has everything to do with the Ravens' impending success or failure.

"They've been able to find a way to win some ugly games, some tight games, some wild comeback-types games, so you like all that. But … the fact of the matter is, they have not been good," Broussard said. "Lamar's been struggling mightily. We all saw it yesterday with the four interceptions, but really he hasn't — for the most part — played well in the last five games.

"Teams — they haven't figured him out, but they're certainly causing him trouble."

The two squads meet again in two weeks when the Browns host the Ravens in Week 14. The Browns have a bye week this week, while the Ravens face another divisional rival in the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13.

Two weeks — in football years — is an eternity.

Only time will tell if the conversation regarding Jackson and Mayfield will shift, or if their struggles are just beginning.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
MNF Top Plays: Seahawks-WFT
National Football League

MNF Top Plays: Seahawks-WFT

MNF Top Plays: Seahawks-WFT
Rounding out Week 12 of the NFL is a matchup between Russell Wilson's Seattle Seahawks and the WFT. Here are the top plays!
17 mins ago
Patriots-Bucs Super Bowl Odds
National Football League

Patriots-Bucs Super Bowl Odds

Patriots-Bucs Super Bowl Odds
Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick in the Super Bowl? Betting odds indicate it's not a stretch to envision a Pats-Bucs Super Bowl LVI.
1 hour ago
McCaffrey Out For The Season
National Football League

McCaffrey Out For The Season

McCaffrey Out For The Season
Carolina's Christian McCaffrey is the latest high-priced running back to see his season marred by injury.
3 hours ago
Cowboys' McCarthy Out With COVID-19
National Football League

Cowboys' McCarthy Out With COVID-19

Cowboys' McCarthy Out With COVID-19
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy will miss Thursday's game due to a positive COVID-19 test, adding to the struggling team's woes.
6 hours ago
How to Bet Seahawks-WFT
National Football League

How to Bet Seahawks-WFT

How to Bet Seahawks-WFT
Check out the NFL odds on Seahawks vs. Washington Football Team, from the point spread to the over/under and expert picks.
8 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE Videos
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes