National Football League Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson continue to struggle in Week 12 debacle 41 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Baltimore Ravens emerged with a division win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday — but the real story of the night was that neither Lamar Jackson nor Baker Mayfield could find a rhythm.

And Sunday's matchup was just the latest in a string of recent games in which both QBs have floundered.

Jackson went 20-for-32 (62.5%) for 165 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions against Cleveland, adding 17 carries for 68 yards. On the other side, Mayfield passed for 247 yards (18-for-37), one TD and zero INTs.

Still, Baltimore won 16-10.

The Ravens remain atop the AFC North at 8-3, while the Browns have dropped all the way to last place (6-6) after starting off the season 3-1.

However, neither team is getting great results in recent weeks out of their young quarterbacks, who are both 2-2 in their last four starts.

Beginning in Cleveland, are the Browns smart to stick with Mayfield after their Week 12 loss to the Ravens?

Chris Broussard said Monday on "First Things First" that it's not time to give up on the former No. 1 pick.

"I'm gonna answer the question bluntly: Should they make a quarterback change? No. Are they right to stick with Baker? Yes. There's a difference … between being injured and being hurt. Injured, you can't play. When you're hurt, you can play. The medical staff has cleared him to play. … It's called football, and that means you gotta fight through the pain!"

Watch to see why Chris Broussard thinks the Browns are right to stick with Baker.

In Mayfield's last four starts, he's throwing for just 178.5 yards per game while battling through pain caused by heel, shoulder and knee injuries.

Ahead of Sunday's matchup, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Mayfield was "feeling the best he has felt," but after the game, said the loss was "very disappointing" and told the media he was "frustrated" with his offense.

Stefanski also shut down rumors regarding a potential quarterback change during the Browns' Week 13 bye.

"Let me ask you a question: Why would we do that? We’re not doing that," he said.

Despite Stefanski's stance, Nick Wright said that Mayfield proved Sunday that he is too hurt to play and thinks it's time for Cleveland to sit Mayfield in favor of backup Case Keenum.

"They were playing Baker [on Sunday] as if he were healthy. He's not. … They also have a brutal schedule the rest of the way. … Baker, whether its injury or otherwise, is regressing.

"I think they could have won with Case [on Sunday]," he added. "I think Baker healthy is obviously better than Case, but he ain't healthy. … I don't think he's hurt. I think he is injured, and he's trying to prove he's tough, and it's hurting the team, which is why someone should step in. There are adults in the room that can say, ‘Case Keenum is playing until you get healthier.'"

In Cleveland's Week 7 game against Denver, Keenum got his first start in two seasons with the Browns. He went 21-for-33 for 199 yards and a touchdown as Cleveland eked out a 17-14 win.

The 33-year-old has played in seven games — including that one start — since joining the Browns in 2020 and has thrown for 332 yards and one TD in that span. Cleveland is the seventh team Keenum has played for in his nine-year career as mainly a backup, starting 63 games since 2013.

While the jury is still out on whether Baker is the immediate or long-term answer in Cleveland, Jackson's job is secure in Baltimore — but his struggles as of late have been amplified because of his early-career success.

On Sunday, Jackson threw a career-high four interceptions against Cleveland, bringing his touchdown-to-interception ratio to 6:7 through his last four starts.

Heading into Week 13, those seven INTs are more than he threw during his entire 2019 MVP season (six).

Jackson has also failed to score a rushing touchdown since Week 2.

According to Broussard, it's "Super Bowl or bust" for Baltimore. He explained why Jackson's performance this season has everything to do with the Ravens' impending success or failure.

"They've been able to find a way to win some ugly games, some tight games, some wild comeback-types games, so you like all that. But … the fact of the matter is, they have not been good," Broussard said. "Lamar's been struggling mightily. We all saw it yesterday with the four interceptions, but really he hasn't — for the most part — played well in the last five games.

"Teams — they haven't figured him out, but they're certainly causing him trouble."

The two squads meet again in two weeks when the Browns host the Ravens in Week 14. The Browns have a bye week this week, while the Ravens face another divisional rival in the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13.

Two weeks — in football years — is an eternity.

Only time will tell if the conversation regarding Jackson and Mayfield will shift, or if their struggles are just beginning.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.