Falcons Sign Veteran QB Andy Dalton, Release Cooper Rush

The Atlanta Falcons signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton and released backup Cooper Rush on Monday.

Dalton is expected to join Tua Tagovailoa as the top backups to starter Michael Penix Jr. The signing was announced one day after the Falcons’ 31-23 loss to the Chicago Bears.

The Philadelphia Eagles released Dalton on Oct. 9 after he threw an interception on his only attempt as Jalen Hurts’ backup.

Dalton, 38, was acquired by the Eagles from the Carolina Panthers, where he made seven starts in three seasons, on March 18.

Dalton was a second-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2011 draft. He made three Pro Bowls during nine seasons with the Bengals and also played for the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago and the New Orleans Saints.

Dalton is 84-83-2 as a starter. He has completed 62.6% of his passes for 39,793 yards, 254 touchdowns with 152 interceptions in 16 seasons.

Rush, 32, was 0-2 as Atlanta’s starter. He was pressed into the starting role with Penix continuing his recovery from his 2025 knee surgery and with Tagovailoa ruled out with an oblique injury. In the losses to Carolina and the Pittsburgh Steelers to open the season, Rush completed 22 of 39 passes for 229 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions.

Penix has started the past four games for the Falcons (2-4), who play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.