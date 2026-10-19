Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Ruled Out For The Season After More Blood Clots Discovered

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without quarterback Jalen Hurts for the rest of the 2026 season, per ESPN. Hurts, who was already on Injured Reserve due to a blood clot in his leg, has multiple blood clots in his lungs that required immediate intervention.

The Eagles and Hurts' agent, Nicole Lynn, released a joint statement on Monday updating the QB's status. "Jalen was initially diagnosed by specialists in London with a left calf superficial vein thrombosis," the statement reads. "After further testing and monitoring, the current diagnosis is a deep vein thrombosis, as well as bilateral pulmonary emboli."

The statement explained that Hurts' prognosis is "very good" and that he is "clinically stable," with the treatment involving a prescription of blood thinners as well as being restricted from any contact activities, including but not limited to football. Hurts will remain with the team throughout the rest of the campaign, and the Eagles "anticipate that he will have no long-term effects," but his 2026 season has come to an end as he recovers from the blood clots.

The Eagles said Hurts was injured when he took a cleat to his calf area on Oct. 4 in a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Hurts informed the medical staff of the injury after practice on Oct. 8. The Super Bowl 59 MVP was back at practice the next day before the team left for London to play Jacksonville. Hurts was initially diagnosed by specialists in London with a left calf superficial vein thrombosis.

Hurts hadn’t missed more than two games in a season since becoming the full-time starter in 2021. He has led the Eagles to five straight playoff appearances, three NFC East titles and two Super Bowl appearances, beating the Chiefs 40-22 two years ago.

According to NFL Network, Hurts did not sleep prior to the Eagles' game in London against the Jaguars on Oct. 11, as "sleep was a risk" in his condition. The Eagles reportedly attempted to reunite with former quarterback Andy Dalton with Hurts on the IR, but the veteran declined and instead has signed with the Falcons, per ESPN.

The Eagles have lost four-straight games since opening up the season 2-0, including a 25-14 defeat against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Tanner McKee, 26, started on Sunday in Hurts' absence, going 26-for-45 with a touchdown and no interceptions while throwing for 215 yards against the Panthers.

Hurts was one of many Eagles listed on the injury report in Week 6, with running backs Saquon Barkley and Will Shipley both out with hamstring and foot injuries, respectively, three other players out and missing practice all week and five players listed as questionable with two of those – lineman Landon Dickerson center Drew Kendall – limited in practice. Hurts is the seventh Eagles' player to be listed on the IR this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.