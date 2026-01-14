Falcons' Next Head Coach Odds: Kevin Stefanski Favored; Tomlin Long Shot

The Falcons recently moved on from head coach Raheem Morris after just two seasons.

Morris was hired before the beginning of the 2024 season, going 8-9 straight up (SU) in both years leading the team.

In the wake of his firing, the Falcons hired former ATL quarterback Matt Ryan as the president of football. Ryan — who earned MVP and Pro Bowl honors during his 14-year tenure as the Falcons' quarterback — will now guide the franchise's search for its next head coach.

Which coach will Ryan & Co. choose to lead the charge in the A? Here are the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 14.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Atlanta Falcons' Next Head Coach Odds

Kevin Stefanski (former Browns HC): +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

John Harbaugh (former Ravens HC): +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Klint Kubiak (Seahawks OC): +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Brian Flores (Vikings DC): +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Matt LaFleur (Packers HC): +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Mike McCarthy (former Cowboys HC): +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Mike McDaniel (former Dolphins HC): +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Mike Tomlin (former Steelers HC): +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Here is what to know about this oddsboard:

The Favorite: Not only is Kevin Stefanski the favorite to land the Falcons' head coaching job, but he's also firmly in the mix for the same position with the Giants. Cleveland parted ways with Stefanski after he and the Browns reached a disappointing 5-12 record in 2025. As Cleveland's head coach, Stefanski earned Coach of the Year honors in 2020 and in 2023. He also led the Browns to the playoffs in both of those seasons. His overall record as a head coach is 45-56; against the spread (ATS), he's 43-57-1. His overall record in the postseason is 1-2.

Flores the Falcon?: Like Stefanski, Brian Flores has emerged as a top candidate for several NFL coaching vacancies, most notably for the Raiders. Flores was Miami's head coach from 2019-2021, and during that time, he coached the Dolphins to two winning seasons. His most recent success has been in his role as Minnesota's defensive coordinator, a position he's held since 2023. Under his leadership, the Vikings finished third in the league in total defense and seventh in scoring in 2025.

Tomlin's Second Act: While Mike Tomlin is a longer shot in this spot at +1900, his 193-114-2 overall record in Pittsburgh could be attractive to a team trying to bounce back. Tomlin stepped down from the Steelers' head coaching position on Jan. 13 after 19 seasons. That departure came after the Steelers fell short in their Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Texans, 30-6. Over the course of his career in Pittsburgh, he led the team to a Super Bowl title in his second season in 2008 and helped the franchise reach the Big Game again in 2010, where Pittsburgh lost to Green Bay.