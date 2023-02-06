National Football League Arizona Cardinals WR A.J. Green announces retirement 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Two-time All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Green announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday.

"I've never been a man of many words, so I'll keep this short," Green wrote in an Instagram post.

"Thank you. Thank you to all who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career. Special thank you to the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I've stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed.. Love y'all! The next chapter begins..."

Green, 34, played 11 seasons in the NFL after being selected by the Bengals with the No. 4 pick in the 2011 draft.

He enjoyed nine years in Cincinnati, recording five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 2011-15. Green's best season came in 2013 when he recorded 98 catches for 1,426 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Green spent the past two seasons with the Cardinals, totaling 78 catches for 1,084 yards and five touchdowns.

He concluded his 11-year NFL career with 10,514 yards and 70 career touchdowns.

