The Arizona Cardinals Could Eventually Explore Trading Marvin Harrison Jr.

When the Arizona Cardinals drafted Marvin Harrison Jr. in 2024, he was viewed as a generational talent coming out of Ohio State. Instead, his tenure has been defined far more by frustration than flashes of stardom.

Following the hiring of head coach Mike LaFleur, the expectation was that Arizona's offense would take a leap forward with Harrison as its centerpiece. Instead, the passing game remains heavily reliant on tight end Trey McBride and wide receiver Michael Wilson.

Harrison hasn’t just been limited this season. He’s been virtually non-existent in the Cardinals passing attack. Through two games, Harrison has logged 90 snaps while drawing just four targets and catching a single pass for 33 yards.

Given his minimal target share through two games, Harrison’s frustration could be hard to ignore. If the Cardinals' offense continues to leave him on the margins, it raises a natural question: How long until both sides decide a split is the best path forward?

Wednesday’s news cycle brought that exact scenario into focus. According to ESPN , executives around the league are openly wondering whether the Cardinals could explore trading Harrison ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline.

After being selected fourth overall in the '24 NFL Draft, Harrison was seen as the league’s next game-changing superstar. However, elite production has eluded him through his first three seasons, as he still has yet to cross the 1,000-yard mark.

Harrison put together a promising rookie season in which he hauled in eight touchdowns and 885 yards.

However, his 2025 campaign failed to build momentum as he was limited to just 12 games due to injuries. Not only did he miss five games, but he only caught 41 passes for 608 yards and four scores. In two-plus seasons and 31 appearances, Harrison has surpassed 100 receiving yards in a game just twice.

With Wilson locked into a three-year, $75 million contract and McBride driving the offense, Harrison could easily become an afterthought. Adding to the crowded dynamic, the team also used a top-three pick on Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

The clock is ticking for Harrison to establish himself in the league and live up to his family name. But if a career turnaround is in the cards, it might require a change of scenery. A fresh start with a new franchise could be exactly what he needs to unlock his potential.