National Football League Alex Smith – the reigning Comeback Player of the Year – retires from NFL 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

What a journey.

After 16 years in the NFL – filled with success, life-threatening injury and an incredible comeback – veteran quarterback Alex Smith announced his retirement on Monday via Instagram.

The former No. 1 overall pick spent seven seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, five with the Kansas City Chiefs and three with the Washington Football Team.

Following a devastating leg injury in 2018, Smith missed the entirety of the 2019 season before defying the odds and returning to start six games for Washington during the 2020 season.

Smith was instrumental in Washington claiming the NFC East and securing a playoff berth this past season. Despite throwing six touchdowns and eight interceptions, he went 5-1 in his six starts and completed 66.7% of his passes.

Smith finishes his career with a record of 99-67-1. He tallied 35,650 passing yards and 199 touchdown passes.

With his inspiring career coming to a close, social media reacted inspiringly to Smith's announcement, led by his former college coach Urban Meyer and Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.