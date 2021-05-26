Green Bay Packers Alex Smith calls Packers' handling of Aaron Rodgers situation 'inexcusable' 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith kept it professional, but he didn't mince words when discussing the Packers' handling of the Aaron Rodgers saga dating to last year.

On Wednesday's edition of "The Herd," the newly retired Smith joined Colin Cowherd in-studio to discuss his return from injury, his retirement, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, and other topics.

But one answer jumped out from the rest after Cowherd asked Smith how surprised he was that the Rodgers vs. Packers situation has gotten so ugly.

"It's inexcusable," Smith said. "It's absolutely inexcusable, I think, how they even got to this point. Aaron's been there 16 years. What he's given to that organization, and for what happened last year in the draft – I don't think it's the fact that they drafted Jordan Love. But how do you have a guy like Aaron, and you don't go out of your way beforehand to make sure that he knows that he's loved?

"From my understanding, he was a bit blindsided. … How haven't you addressed that beforehand? When you make a move like that, you really make sure everybody is feeling good about that. That's not the way you run a business."

The move Smith is referring to is when Green Bay traded up to the 26th pick in last year's draft and took Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round, despite having a 36-year-old Rodgers still at the top of his game.

Rodgers proved that by winning his third NFL MVP this past season and leading the Packers to the NFC Championship for the second consecutive season.

Cowherd also asked Smith if the Kansas City Chiefs gave him a heads-up before drafting Patrick Mahomes with the 10th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

"Yes," Smith said. "Without a doubt, 100 percent. That was something that was talked about throughout the draft process. … I'm talking multiple times. There were no surprises. It was absolutely laid out for me."

Smith spent five seasons as the starter in Kansas City, from 2013 to 2017, going 50-26 before Mahomes took the reins in his sophomore season.

Smith also discussed the flashes of greatness he saw from Mahomes in practice during the year they spent together in K.C.

"Without a doubt, you knew he could play football. … Midway through the year, we would compete at everything, like quarterbacks," he said. "It was a fun time. We would compete hard. I remember he jumped in for some reps running scout team against our defense, and we had a good defense at the time. He starts whipping around no-look passes, and you're like, ‘That's not normal.' Who has the confidence to whip in no-look slants?"

Check out Smith's entire conversation with Colin Cowherd below:

