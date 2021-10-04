National Football League Aftermath of Tom Brady's return to face Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tom Brady's return to take on Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots lived up to the hype.

The final scoreline of 19-17 in the victory for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers confirmed Sunday night's game wasn't the fireworks show many expected – more on that part later – but make no mistake, there was plenty of drama.

Despite the rainy night in Foxborough helping keep both offenses at bay, Brady and his new team did what his old team could not: get in position to successfully hit a decisive field goal late in the game. Ryan Succop nailed his 48-yarder to give the Bucs a lead, while Nick Folk's 56-yard effort for the Pats doinked agonizingly off of the left upright with less than a minute left.

It was the culmination of a game that featured three touchdowns (one from Tampa Bay, two from New England) and five field goals (four from Tampa Bay, one from New England) on the field.

Though the weather certainly factored into Tampa Bay's scarcity of finding the end zone, Shannon Sharpe of "Undisputed" had big praise for Belichick and the defense.

After throwing for nine touchdowns in the first three weeks of the season, Brady put up a goose egg in the TD department Sunday.

"Coach Belichick did a great job against Tom Brady," Sharpe said. "… [He] held him to his lowest completion percentage since he's been a Buccaneer. Did a lot of disguising. Played a lot of three-man front, dropped guys in coverage. … I thought, overall, the game plan they had in place was very good."

Sharpe also pointed to a lot of missed opportunities by the Patriots, including Folk's missed kick.

At the time of the miss, the Patriots were staring at a fourth-and-3 from the Tampa Bay 37-yard line with 59 seconds on the clock. That Belichick opted for the long-range attempt rather than trying to convert with rookie quarterback Mac Jones was telling, Nick Wright of "First Things First" said.

"Because Bill Belichick had the choice: What do I trust more? Nick Folk to make a 56-yarder – he hasn't made a kick longer than 55 [yards] since 2015 – … and our defense then get a stop, or Mac Jones to pick up three yards?" Wright explained. "And Belichick was like, ‘Send out the kicker! Can’t ask Mac to get three yards!'"

Jones was about as efficient as can be, completing 31 of his 40 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns for a passer rating of 101.6. His only real blemish came on a first-quarter interception.

Nevertheless, in Belichick's news conference on Monday, he said the decision to kick the late field goal rather than go for it was an obvious one.

"It really wasn't much of a decision there," Belichick said, via the team's website. "We converted two third downs in the game. Nick [Folk] kicked well. No, there wasn't any consideration."

For more up-to-date news on all things Patriots, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

As Skip Bayless put it on Monday morning, Brady's season can now start after the chaos of the return to New England.

"I am so relieved this is over for him," Brady said. "It feels like his season can now start because I think … the first three games were pointed at this night. This was everything to him. I do not believe he ever wanted to win a Super Bowl more than he wanted to win that game [Sunday] night. … He came out way over-amped. … It wasn't Brady-esque."

For more up-to-date news on all things "Undisputed," click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Hear Skip Bayless' biggest takeaways from Tom Brady's return to face the New England Patriots.

But if you thought this story ended when the clock hit zeroes and Brady gave a celebratory fist bump, think again.

All eyes were on Brady and Belichick as the game ended and the two met in midfield to exchange a quick hug. It seemed as though that was that.

However, Belichick found his way to the Buccaneers locker room and reportedly had a lengthy discussion with his former quarterback before meeting with reporters.

For more up-to-date news on all things Buccaneers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

What was said there will seemingly remain a secret, too.

"Yeah, I mean, all those [conversations] are personal," Brady said in his postgame news conference, via NBC Boston. "We got a personal relationship, you know, for 20-plus years. He drafted me here. We've had a lot of personal conversations that should remain that way and are very private. And I would say so much is made of our relationship. You know, as I said earlier this week, from a player's standpoint you just expect the coach to give you everything he's got, and I'm sure as a player that's what he was hoping from me.

"But nothing is really accurate that I ever see. It's all kind of – definitely doesn't come from my personal feelings or beliefs. I got a lot of respect for him as a coach and obviously a lot of respect for this organization and all the different people here that try to make it successful."

After the Brady vs. Belichick feud dominated the chatter heading into the Week, their apparent reconciliation might be the latest chapter of the saga everyone is clamoring over.

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.