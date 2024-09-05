National Football League
AFC South Champions: Complete list of winners by year
National Football League

Published Sep. 5, 2024 3:13 p.m. ET

Since its inception in 2002, the AFC South has been a fiercely contested division. This article will explore the teams that have reigned supreme and their dominant seasons. Check out the complete list of AFC South champions including year, team and record.

AFC South Champions

  • 2023: Houston Texans (10-7)
  • 2022: Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
  • 2021: Tennessee Titans (12-5)
  • 2020: Tennessee Titans (11-5)
  • 2019: Houston Texans (10-6)
  • 2018: Houston Texans (11-5)
  • 2017: Jacksonville Jaguars (10-6)
  • 2016: Houston Texans (9-7)
  • 2015: Houston Texans (9-7)
  • 2014: Indianapolis Colts (11-5)
  • 2013: Indianapolis Colts (11-5)
  • 2012: Houston Texans (12-4)
  • 2011: Houston Texans (10-6)
  • 2010: Indianapolis Colts (10-6)

Texans outlast Jaguars for AFC South crown in Chris Broussard's predictions | First Things First

  • 2009: Indianapolis Colts (14-2)
  • 2008: Tennessee Titans (13-3)
  • 2007: Indianapolis Colts (13-3)
  • 2006: Indianapolis Colts (12-4)
  • 2005: Indianapolis Colts (14-2)
  • 2004: Indianapolis Colts (12-4)
  • 2003: Indianapolis Colts (12-4)
  • 2002: Tennessee Titans (11-5)

Who has won the most AFC South championships?

The Indianapolis Colts have won the most AFC South championships since the division’s creation in 2002. 

Below is a list of each team and how many times they have won the division:

  • Indianapolis Colts – 9
  • Houston Texans – 7
  • Tennessee Titans – 4
  • Jacksonville Jaguars – 2
