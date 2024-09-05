National Football League AFC South Champions: Complete list of winners by year Published Sep. 5, 2024 3:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Since its inception in 2002, the AFC South has been a fiercely contested division. This article will explore the teams that have reigned supreme and their dominant seasons. Check out the complete list of AFC South champions including year, team and record.

AFC South Champions

Texans outlast Jaguars for AFC South crown in Chris Broussard's predictions | First Things First

ADVERTISEMENT

2009: Indianapolis Colts (14-2)

2008: Tennessee Titans (13-3)

2007: Indianapolis Colts (13-3)

2006: Indianapolis Colts (12-4)

2005: Indianapolis Colts (14-2)

2004: Indianapolis Colts (12-4)

2003: Indianapolis Colts (12-4)

2002: Tennessee Titans (11-5)

Who has won the most AFC South championships?

The Indianapolis Colts have won the most AFC South championships since the division’s creation in 2002.

Below is a list of each team and how many times they have won the division:

Indianapolis Colts – 9

Houston Texans – 7

Tennessee Titans – 4

Jacksonville Jaguars – 2

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more