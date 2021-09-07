National Football League Bills, Browns, Titans and Chiefs picked to win AFC divisions on 'First Things First' 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2021 NFL season hasn't started yet, but the playoff predictions are rolling in.

After knocking out the NFC on Monday, Nick Wright and Chris Broussard of " First Things First " took a spin through the AFC to forecast this season's playoff field. The division winners might be obvious choices, but there are some points of contention among the wild-card picks.

Did your team make the cut? Check out more on Wright's and Broussard's picks below, along with each team's odds to win its division, courtesy of FOX Bet . (Note: Odds current as of Tuesday morning.)

For more up-to-date news on all things "First Things First," click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

AFC EAST

Wright's winner: Buffalo Bills | Broussard's winner: Bills

Wright's thoughts: "The Bills repeat in the East."

Odds to win division: Bills -154, Miami Dolphins +340, New England Patriots +350, New York Jets +1800

AFC NORTH

Wright's winner: Cleveland Browns | Broussard's winner: Browns

Wright's thoughts: "The Browns win the North for the first time in my lifetime!"

Broussard's thoughts: "I'm with you. I went with the Browns over the Ravens."

Odds to win division: Baltimore Ravens +120, Browns +145, Pittsburgh Steelers +375, Cincinnati Bengals +2200

AFC SOUTH

Wright's winner: Tennessee Titans | Broussard's winner: Titans

Wright's thoughts: "The Titans repeat in the South."

Odds to win division: Titans -118, Indianapolis Colts +140, Jacksonville Jaguars +750, Houston Texans +2500

AFC WEST

Wright's winner: Kansas City Chiefs | Broussard's winner: Chiefs

Broussard's thoughts: "The Chiefs, of course, win the West."

Odds to win division: Chiefs -300, Denver Broncos +500, Los Angeles Chargers +550, Las Vegas Raiders +1800

AFC WILD CARD

Wright's winners: Ravens, Chargers, Dolphins | Broussard's winners: Ravens, Colts, Patriots

Wright's thoughts: "Ravens do make the playoffs, but their stranglehold on the division ends. The Chargers, that Justin Herbert hype? I believe it. I believe Justin Herbert is sensational. ... Ultimately, I think the Dolphins will have the better quarterback this year. I think they'll have the better defense this year, and they certainly have the better skill-position guys ... so the Dolphins are my final AFC playoff team."

Broussard's thoughts: "Where you went haywire was in your wild card. I'm with you on the Ravens, but the Chargers ⁠— and I do like Herbert ⁠— but no. It's going to be the Colts. Now, I'm banking on two things with the Colts: Carson Wentz staying healthy ... and Carson Wentz bouncing back and having a big season. ... [Bill Belichick] has made the playoffs once in eight tries without Tom Brady as his quarterback, but I am banking that this becomes playoff appearance No. 2 without Tom Brady at quarterback.

For more from "First Things First," along with why Wright thinks the Pats will be on the outside looking in come playoff time, check out the video below!

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.