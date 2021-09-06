National Football League Cowboys, Packers, Buccaneers and Rams picked to win divisions on 'First Things First' 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Which teams are making the NFL playoffs this year?

Even if it seems difficult to make those kinds of leaps before a ball has been kicked in the regular season, it's a question on the mind of most fans at the beginning of every season.

Nick Wright and Chris Broussard of "First Things First" took on the challenge, laying out which teams they believe will win the four divisions in the NFC, and which trio of teams will secure a wild-card spot.

Is your team among the chosen few in the eyes of Wright and Broussard? Check out more on their picks below, along with each team's odds to win their respective division, courtesy of FOX Bet. (Note: Odds current as of Monday morning)

NFC EAST

Broussard's winner: Dallas Cowboys | Wright's winner: Cowboys

Broussard's thoughts: "A much-improved defense [in Dallas]. Best quarterback in the division. That's an easy one."

Odds to win division: Cowboys +150, Washington Football Team +210, New York Giants +400, Philadelphia Eagles +500

NFC NORTH

Broussard's winner: Green Bay Packers | Wright's winner: Packers

Broussard's thoughts: "No explanation needed why they'll in the North."

Odds to win division: Packers -162, Minnesota Vikings +250, Chicago Bears +500, Detroit Lions +2000

NFC SOUTH

Broussard's winner: Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Wright's winner: Buccaneers

Broussard's thoughts: "Tampa Bay … they are going to be better than last year."

Odds to win division: Buccaneers -213, New Orleans Saints +333, Atlanta Falcons +700, Carolina Panthers +1000

NFC WEST

Broussard's winner: Los Angeles Rams | Wright's winner: Rams

Broussard's thoughts: "That's the toughest pick, because it's the best division in the NFC, obviously, if not in the entire league. … Matthew Stafford is a big upgrade over Jared Goff."

Odds to win division: Rams +175, San Francisco 49ers +200, Seattle Seahawks +275, Arizona Cardinals +550

NFC WILD CARD

Broussard's winners: 49ers, Seahawks, Saints | Wright's winners: 49ers, Seahawks, Falcons

Broussard's thoughts: "Two teams from the West, that's how good I think it is. Jimmy G in San Francisco ⁠— he's embattled, but all he does is win. … Seattle, Russell Wilson only missed the playoffs once in his nine years as a starter, so he's getting in. … And the shocker, New Orleans … I think, Most Improved Player [of the Year] candidate: Jameis Winston. I am looking for a big season from Jameis Winston."

Wright's thoughts: "I'm down on New Orleans. I'm much higher on the Falcons. … I know they lost Julio [Jones], but they added Kyle Pitts."

For more from "First Things First," along with why Wright believes the Packers will win the NFC despite a tough schedule, check out the video below!

