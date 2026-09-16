2026 NFL Week 2 Picks: Best Bets For Every Game — Will's Wagers

Could we have hoped for a more invigorating Week 1?

Here's hoping Week 2 is better — but if not, at least just as good.

Let's check out my best bets for every Week 2 contest.

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I'm going back to Jameson Williams and his Over 59.5 receiving yards. He only had 45 yards last week but was targeted nine times. The volume and usage are there for Williams to have a big game, one where a lot of offense is expected from each team.

Hill's Pick: Jameson Williams Over 59.5 receiving yards

Last week, the Titans had about 100 yards of offense and three points until a late 65-yard touchdown drive in garbage time. I think their struggles on offense continue against a talented Philly defense.

Hill's Pick: Titans team total Under 15.5 points

I don’t want to overreact, but the Browns looked awful on both sides of the ball, and it’s fair to wonder if the rest of the team believes in quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Bucs lost in Cincinnati last week, but some of that was due to misfortune, as they lost four fumbles in the game. I like them to bounce back.

Hill's Pick: Buccaneers -8.5

Ravens wide receivers Ja’Kobi Lane and Zay Flowers will be out for this game, as both teams look to improve to 2-0. With a depleted set of weapons, expect Lamar Jackson to run more in this one.

Hill's Pick: Lamar Jackson Over 39.5 rushing yards

I’m going to be stubborn here — this is the week the Jets finally get an interception! They somehow didn’t record any in 2025 and started off in 2026 without one as well. Jordan Love was under duress for much of Week 1 behind a shaky offensive line. I’ll say that pressure causes him to throw one to the wrong team in green in Week 2.

Hill's Pick: Jordan Love Over 0.5 interceptions

I’m again cautious of being prisoner of the moment, but the Chicago offense looked unstoppable in Week 1, while the defense allowed a touchdown in every quarter of that 59-37 shootout win over the Panthers. The Over on Bears’ games seems too easy, but let’s find out.

Hill's Pick: Over 48 combined points scored

Pittsburgh won a typical 20-13 Steelers-type game in the opener over the Falcons, but will now get an angry Patriots team that is 0-1 and has extra rest. Patriots’ quarterback Drake Maye threw three interceptions in the Week 1 loss. I’d expect a more cautious approach this week and will look Under the point total.

Hill's Pick: Under 41.5 combined points scored

I will make a pick on this game only because I am contractually obligated to do so. I don’t have high hopes or a good feel for either of these teams, and we aren’t even sure who will play quarterback for the Falcons in this one. Despite that uncertainty, I’ll take them here. They have some quality weapons on offense, they are home, and we’re getting 2.5 points in what is likely going to be a close game.

Hill's Pick: Falcons +2.5

A big game early in the season for these two AFC teams. It’s too early to call it a must-win for the 0-1 Texans, but going 0-2 with both games at home would obviously not be an ideal start. I’ll focus on the Bengals side for my best bet, however. Despite the win last week, star receiver Ja’Marr Chase only had two catches for 12 yards. Players as good as Chase don’t stay happy for long with that kind of usage. Look for him to be much more involved in Week 2.

Hill's Pick: Ja'Marr Chase Over 75.5 receiving yards

Looking at the tough projected schedule for the Chargers, this is a huge game for them. They were upset in Week 1 as the biggest favorites on the board, but with this line now down to 6.5, I’ll back them to bounce back and win by a touchdown or more.

Hill's Pick: Chargers -6.5

While I don’t want to overreact to one game, is it okay if I just react? The Jaguars looked outstanding in a win, while the Broncos were embarrassed in Kansas City in Week 1. Denver is a tough place to win, but I’ll take the points with what looked last week like the better team, especially with the Broncos on short rest.

Hill's Pick: Jaguars +2.5

By far the biggest spread of the early season, the 49ers are 13.5-point favorites. While I don’t have the appetite to lay such a big number, I find it hard to envision the Dolphins finding the end zone too often.

Hill's Pick: Dolphins team total Under 15.5 points

Backup Drew Lock will start for the Seahawks against a Cardinals team that was impressive in Week 1. Maybe the defending champs figure out a way to win, but as 3.5-point favorites, I’m looking toward the home underdog here in Arizona.

Hill's Pick: Cardinals +3.5

For all the enthusiasm there was for the Cowboys’ improved defense, it certainly didn’t show in the opener against the Giants. Perhaps playing at home inspires a better effort in Week 2, but I expect plenty of points in this one.

Hill's Pick: Over 50.5 combined points scored

It was almost entirely short passes and handoffs for the Chiefs in a 31-10 Week 1 win, but I think the Colts will do whatever they can to game plan around stuffing the run this week. Patrick Mahomes didn’t throw much in the opener. Look for that to change in Week 2 with the Colts playing the run.

Hill's Pick: Patrick Mahomes Over 219.5 passing yards

It was a disappointing start to the season for the Rams and a quiet one for receiver Davante Adams, who registered just three catches and 26 yards. Adams did get six targets, however, and I anticipate an emphasis on getting him the ball a little bit more on Monday night.